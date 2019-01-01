This Week: Five Events You Need to Know (May 18)

This Week: Five Events You Need to Know (May 18)

This Week: Five Events You Need to Know (May 18)

Threats from Iran, threats from North Korea, German troop deployments, and more

May 18

Here are five of the most important news stories this week, as well as relevant links to the full articles and videos here on theTrumpet.com.

Are the United States and Iran Heading Toward War?

Two attacks this week by Iranian-backed forces took aim at Saudi Arabia’s and the United Arab Emirates’s ability to send oil out of the Middle East. The first attack took place near the port of Fujairah, which is located at the outlet of an oil pipeline that the U.A.E. uses as a backup in case transiting the Strait of Hormuz becomes too dangerous for its tankers. The second attack hit two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s critical east-west pipeline, Saudi’s own backup plan to send oil to Europe if the Bab el-Mandeb is shut down by Iranian proxies.

With the United States increasing its military presence in the region, talk is rife that the U.S. and Iran may be heading toward war.

What does the Bible say about this?

Iran Delivers Ultimatum to Europe Over Nuclear Program

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has given European countries 60 days to “fulfill their commitments” to shield Iran from United States sanctions, or Iran’s behavior will become “unpredictable.”

Tim Morrison, special assistant to the U.S. president and senior director for weapons of mass destruction, called this announcement “nothing less than nuclear blackmail of Europe.” He quickly cautioned Europe against facilitating trade with Iran and called on the world community to condemn Iran’s belligerent behavior.

Such calls as Morrison’s will certainly be answered. In fact, Bible prophecy tells us who exactly will answer calls to condemn Iran’s belligerent behavior in the strongest of ways.

North Korea Launches Russian-Style Missiles

North Korea conducted a test of two short-range missiles on May 9, marking its second ballistic missile test in less than a week and showing that the period of relative calm on the Korean Peninsula may be ending.

According to Marcus Schiller, an expert on North Korean missiles, the launch had “Russian technology fingerprints all over it.” The actual missiles fired by North Korea bore a striking resemblance to Russia’s advanced, nuclear-capable Iskander missiles.

In 2017, during a particularly provocative time for North Korea, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry said Bible prophecy shows that the people of the world should be more wary of Russia and China than of North Korea. He pointed out that it is those two nations that allow North Korea to posture as belligerently as it does.

Read “North Korea Launches Russian-Style Missiles” for more about what this all means for the near future.

Germany Extends African Troop Deployments

Germany’s Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, voted recently by a great majority to continue the deployment of German soldiers in Mali and Somalia to May 2020.

Germany supports two missions in Mali, one led by the United Nations and the other by the European Union. A total of 1,030 German troops are involved there. The Somalian deployment is an EU mission apart from the UN. There are 80 German military personnel there.

“The mission is taking place in this region because Mali is at the heart of the Sahel zone,” the German federal government stated in a press release. “It is a hinge that joins North, Central and West Africa, which means that it plays a key role in the stability and development of the entire Sahel region.”

The press release acknowledged a vital geopolitical reality: Instability in African nations directly impacts Europe. And that instability is prophetically significant.

Pope Revamps Vatican to Gain Converts

Pope Francis is overhauling the way the Roman Catholic Church is governed. In 2013, his first major move after being elected pope was to appoint a panel of cardinals to advise him on how to reorganize the Roman Curia (the administration that governs the Vatican). Now these cardinals have finished a new Vatican constitution. Titled Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), this constitution is currently being reviewed by bishops’ conferences around the world. Significant changes to the text are unlikely, meaning the constitution may be published as early as June 29.

Praedicate Evangelium could be one of the most radical shakeups of the Roman Curia in a generation.

Pope Francis and his panel of cardinals propose restructuring all Curia activities under one simple mission: converting people to Catholicism.

This evangelical crusade is actually prophesied in the Bible.

“This Week” appears every weekend. To receive an update on our latest stories in your inbox ahead of time every Friday afternoon, subscribe to the Trumpet Brief daily e-mail. Sign up by clicking here or by visiting theTrumpet.com home page.

190430-Army helecipter-iStock-488391662.jpg

Former Defense Official: Military Revolution to Unseat U.S. Superpower

The U.S. military will soon be facing a defeat far worse than the French suffered at Agincourt.

By Andrew Miiller
Read More

Are the United States and Iran Heading Toward War?

By Brent Nagtegaal • May 17

jerusalem
Two attacks this week by Iranian-backed forces took aim at Saudi Arabia’s and the United Arab Emirates’s ability to send oil out of the Middle East. The first attack took place near the port of Fujairah, which is located at the outlet of an oil pipeline that the U.A.E. uses as a backup in case transiting the Strait of Hormuz becomes too dangerous for its tankers. The second attack hit two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s critical east-west pipeline, Saudi’s own backup plan to send oil to Europe if the Bab el-Mandeb is shut down by Iranian proxies.

Put simply, Iran was showing through these attacks that it has the ability to shut down oil exports to Europe, even if only temporarily.

The attacks also validate the United States’ concerns that Iranian proxies were planning to attack allies in the region. In order to deter more attacks, the U.S. has increased its military presence in the region. But will this troop surge to the Middle East contain or provoke Iran?

Sidebar
Offers
Trends

E-mail Brent Nagtegaal
or Follow Brent Nagtegaal on Twitter

190403-Kansas flood-GettyImages-1137670449.jpg

Midwest Floods: Worst Agricultural Disaster in Modern U.S. History

Catastrophic flooding swamped America’s breadbasket. The effects could last years.

By Joel Hilliker
Read More

German States Passing Gestapo-Style Police Laws

Police stand near the site where a man reportedly shot dead another man and then himself on February 21 in Munich, Germany.
Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

German States Passing Gestapo-Style Police Laws

Germany’s security landscape is changing to resemble its worst history.

By Josué Michels • May 17

Across Germany, states are changing their police laws. Police officers are receiving increased authority not seen since World War ii. The governments speak of false fears, but the changing laws remind many of Germany’s darkest history.

On May 14, the German states of Lower Saxony passed through parliament an amended police law. Bavaria, Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia have already amended their police laws to assign more power to the police. While advocates for increased policing power did not successfully push through all their demands, the bills that were successfully passed are frightening enough.

1933 All Over Again?

The state that triggered this chain reaction in German domestic security was Bavaria.

On May 10, 2018, more than 30,000 citizens marched in the streets of Munich to protest the bill. Citizens declared: “Welcome back to 1933.” Activists warned of a rising police state. But the government characterized their views as “lying propaganda” and passed the bill anyway.

Since 2017, the German Army (which was banned from German streets after 1945) is again practicing with the police—allegedly for the purpose of training to respond to terrorist attacks. But this is not enough. The new Law Enforcement Act (Polizeiaufgabengesetz, pag) now equips police officers with army equipment: Special task forces in Munich and Nuremberg can now legally carry hand grenades and explosives.

Even more concerning is that the law expands the police’s surveillance capacities. Margit Wild of the Social Democrats in Bavaria warned that the law massively invades the personal rights and freedoms of citizens. “You can no longer draw a border between the police and the secret service,” she said.

“Anyone could get caught in the investigators’ crossfire if he is in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the Bavarian Mittelbayerische newspaper reported (Trumpet translation throughout). Munich District Court Judge Markus Löffelmann warned the state parliament of a “violent paradigm shift” that extends the police’s power for much more than just preventing terrorist attacks.

Handelsblatt noted: “In Bavaria, the 110 pages of new rules allow police to use drones to conduct surveillance of suspects, use body cams in suspects’ homes, and covert agents to gather information. It also allows for indefinite detention, while previously the police could hold a suspect for only 14 days.”

The Bavarian police have now been given “unprecedented power … to levels not experienced in former West Germany since the Nazi regime,” the Local reported at the time. Authorities don’t deny that the police powers are vastly extended: The facts are indisputable. However, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann claims the new measures should be seen as “protection law and not a surveillance law.”

Thousands of Germans have voiced their fear of seeing 1933 repeat itself. The laws passed in 1933 did not suddenly create a police state, but bit by bit, they ultimately allowed leaders to exert total control over the citizens by using law enforcement agents. The power of security forces over the people was part of Adolf Hitler’s rise and reign. Germany’s Gestapo oppressed political opponents, forced citizens into dreadful fear and obedience, and, ultimately, contributed to the deaths of millions. The Gestapo rightly deserves the dreaded reputation its name connotes today. But could it happen again?

The fact is, modern technology offers surveillance methods that the police and secret services of the 1930s only dreamed of.

The people’s fear of a repeat of 1933 is reflected in a prophecy in Revelation 17: “The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition: and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder …” (verse 8). In Germany and the Holy Roman Empire, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains that the Nazi empire will rise again from the “underground.”

The men and women who craft and pass Germany’s new police laws may not be fully aware of where their actions are leading. But in a very direct way, they are contributing to a process that will lead to the fulfillment of this prophecy. German lawmakers may sincerely believe that these laws will bring more safety. But could these laws enable and sustain the rise of another German dictator?

Concerning the tens of thousands of protesters who warned of a reemergence of the Nazi regime, Bavaria’s interior minister said that they were falsely alarmed by media reports. “Above all,” Herrmann said, “I am surprised that sometimes the lying propaganda of the past few weeks has seemingly also led some naive people astray.”

Are they naive to fear a repeat of 1933? Or are they informed by history? Let’s look at the facts.

‘Impending Danger’

According to the new Bavarian law, the police can now monitor individuals and take preventative actions if an “impending danger” exists. The term “impending danger” is not specifically defined, and that is exactly the point of it. It grants police the power to intervene in cases where they previously couldn’t. The Local explained that this change “will give the Bavarian police the power to take action when a threat of danger is perceived, not only when a real and present danger is identified (konkrete Gefahr).”

Herrmann countered: “It is sheer nonsense that we want to convert the Bavarian police into a secret police and the free state into a surveillance state.”

But can we take his word for it?

The fact that Germans are concerned of another police state should alarm the whole world! But most have never even heard about their concern.

According to the Bavarian law, individuals can now be arrested without a warrant if such an “impending danger” exists. Deutschlandfunk wrote on July 12, 2018: “Locked up for weeks without filing a report or the assistance of a lawyer? After Bavaria’s controversial new police task bill (pag), it is possible. In reference to the new law, several refugees were arrested after turmoil at a shelter in Schweinfurt.”

After the incident, 10 refugees were arrested. A charge was filed against one of them, but the other nine were arrested without a warrant and held for two weeks. According to the new law, this “deprivation of liberty” can last for three months, even in the absence of evidence to file a charge, and can “be extended by a maximum of three additional months at a time” if a judge approves.

Flashback to Germany’s Past

There is a reason why Bavarian protesters held up a sign that read, “Welcome Back to 1933.” In 1933, Nazi officers were enabled to arrest citizens in protective custody without warrant and indefinitely. In An Illustrated History of the Gestapo, Rupert Butler wrote:

The so-called “Emergency Laws of February 28” were promulgated “for the defense of the people and the state.” This amounted to total abolition of personal freedom. The police were armed with full authority to search and arrest without warrant and were empowered to take people into “protective custody” indefinitely without filing charges or bringing them before a judge.

Due to strict gun laws in Germany, the gulf between the police’s power and those of the German citizens is growing bigger. We are seeing the resurgence of the same methods used by an empire that we hoped was dead.

A Glimpse Into Germany’s Future

One might wonder, if all this is allowed under the moderate administration of Chancellor Angela Merkel, what will happen if a more forceful leader wins control of Germany?

The Bible answers this question in vivid detail. Not only does it prophesy of a drastic change in Germany’s government, but it also describes its consequences. Revelation 13 prophesies of the final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire. As in times past, the citizens will be suppressed and forced to take on a mark. The late Herbert W. Armstrong wrote:

Yes, the mark of the beast once again will be enforced! No one will be able to hold a job or engage in business without it. Those refusing will once again be tortured and martyred—probably by the secret police of the political state—but at the behest of the church!

Enforcing this loyalty to the empire requires some form of powerful police, controlled not by representatives of the citizens in local governments but by the top leaders of the regime. The mark of the beast discussed in Revelation 13 has a lot to do with gaining control over people. In many ways, whether they realize it or not, German police are gearing up to gain the power to enforce that mark. However, the people who contribute to the reemergence of this police state may not be fully aware of where it will end. The Bible reveals that Satan is behind the rise of this evil empire, using men receptive to his influence (Ephesiens 2:2).

The history of man has been dominated by tyrants and dictators. But we are about to see the rise of the most ruthless dictator this world has ever seen. Daniel 8:23-24 read, “And in the latter time of their kingdom, when the transgressors are come to the full, a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise, and shall destroy the mighty and the holy people.”

A more horrifying regime than the Nazi empire is rising, and it will use similar methods. The good news is that man’s rule over man is about to end! Just as God prophesied the resurrection of the old Nazi empire, He has also prophesied that He will put an end to it—forever!

Germany’s evil dictatorial rule will end and will be replaced by God’s rule! Fulfilled prophecies prove that God’s rule is about to come! Request your free copy of Who or What Is the Prophetic Beast?, by Herbert W. Armstrong, to learn what that mark consists of and how it will be enforced.

Trends

NEW - Refugees-875287558_KevinFrayer Getty.jpg

Learn the Lesson of the ‘Great Multitude’

It could protect you from a world of suffering.

By Gerald Flurry
Read More

Germany Extends African Troop Deployments

A soldier of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, stands guard at Camp Castor in Gao, Mali.
Getty Images

Germany Extends African Troop Deployments

Containing radical Islam in the Sahel and Somalia is preparation for confronting Iran.

By Daniel Di Santo • May 17

Germany’s Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, voted on May 9 by a great majority to continue the deployment of German soldiers in Mali and Somalia to May 2020.

Germany supports two missions in Mali, one led by the United Nations and the other by the European Union. A total of 1,030 German troops are involved there. The Somalian deployment is an EU mission apart from the UN. There are 80 German military personnel there.

The UN mission in Mali is primarily intended to combat instability by training local government forces in counterterrorism tactics so they can protect themselves from jihadist fighters attempting to overthrow the government. Of the 1,030 German troops in Mali, 840 are devoted to this UN mission. Since the German Army became involved in Mali in 2013 as part of a UN peacekeeping mission, more than 150 UN troops have died.

The German government has called Mali’s security “fragile” and sees the training of government soldiers as imperative for the stability of the country. Much of the country is still outside of government control, and despite being driven out of urban areas by European and UN soldiers, the Islamic militants have thrived in rural areas.

Europe is increasingly taking note of the situation in Africa’s Sahel region, as “unprecedented” levels of jihadist attacks have transpired there recently, according to the UN. This week, EU diplomats held talks with their counterparts from the region.

“The mission is taking place in this region because Mali is at the heart of the Sahel zone,” the German federal government stated in a press release. “It is a hinge that joins North, Central and West Africa, which means that it plays a key role in the stability and development of the entire Sahel region.” The press release acknowledged a vital geopolitical reality: Instability in African nations directly impacts Europe.

Somalia and Mali are major hubs for human trafficking and smuggling, troubles which affect not only these African nations, but the entirety of North Africa, and even Europe. Migrants pass through these countries on their way to Europe.

The German government acknowledged that, so far, progress in the region is quite limited, and left to itself, Mali’s limited government security forces would probably be unable to control the country in any meaningful way.

EU nations have trained local Somalian government forces as well, but have more recently stepped back from that role to focus on fighting piracy. The extended mandate for Somalia allows Germany to continue supporting Operation Atalanta by contributing personnel to the EU’s anti-piracy force, EU navfor Somalia, which patrols off the Horn of Africa, in the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea and part of the Indian Ocean.

In Somalia, the EU’s top priority is keeping radical Islam at bay and pirates out of the strategic Gulf of Aden and Bab el-Mandeb strait. This seaway, which leads to the Suez Canal, is the most direct path for cargo, oil and gas being shipped to and from EU countries. If blocked, ships would be forced to sail thousands of additional miles to navigate around almost the entire continent of Africa. The Bab el-Mandeb is an especially important choke point for oil, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In 2016, 2.8 million barrels of oil passed through this choke point northward bound for Europe each day, and 2 million barrels passed southward. In terms of volume of oil, it is the third-largest choke point in the world after the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca.

What do Somalia and Mali, two nations on opposite sides of northern Africa, have in common? Instability in either one threatens the security of a strategic waterway.

Mali may be landlocked. But what goes on here has a huge influence on its Mediterranean neighbours. Unrest and terrorism in Mali can quickly spread to the rest of the region.

Many analysts see that it is in Europe’s interest to stop radical Islam from destabilizing North African nations. However, none take advantage of one vital information source, which shows where German troop deployments in Africa are leading. What is this source? It is at the heart of why the Trumpet watches Germany’s rearmament and increasing willingness to deploy troops abroad, and why we watch radical Islam’s increasing belligerence. That oft-neglected, yet vital source of information is Bible prophecy.

Bible prophecy predicts that modern Germany will surround what Scripture calls “the king of the south” (radical Islam, led by Iran). (Request your free copy of The King of the South, by Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry, for more information.)

Daniel 11:40 states, “And at the time of the end shall the king of the south push at him: and the king of the north shall come against him like a whirlwind, with chariots, and with horsemen, and with many ships; and he shall enter into the countries, and shall overflow and pass over.”

This describes what we are seeing today: Germany is placing small numbers of its forces strategically around vital choke points and “hinge” locations in order to contain radical Islam. Soon, though, Germany will go beyond mere containment and begin to actively attack radical Islam. Mr. Flurry explains this prophesied strategy in his booklet Germany’s Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran:

How, exactly, has the king of the north surrounded the king of the south? Its troops haven’t encircled Tehran. It doesn’t have bases and aircraft carriers dotting Iran’s borders. But it has made some very intelligent, very strategic deployments and deals that give it a presence all the way around Iran’s sphere of influence.

Look at the map—Iran and its allies are in the middle of a deadly circle!

Today, we see this prophesied reality building in Africa and the Middle East. Germany continues to deploy troops in preparation for implementing whirlwind warfare. Mr. Flurry explains:

Remember, Daniel 11:40 is a prophecy for “the time of the end.” In Daniel 12, verses 4 and 9 both specify that God sealed this amazing prophecy to be opened only for “the time of the end.” How incredible that we are seeing it being fulfilled right now! This whirlwind strategy is about to explode into all-out war. In fact, it will spark World War iii! But there is good news. The same Bible that prophesied this specific strategy with this powerful whirlwind also prophesies in detail that World War iii will end with the glorious return of our Savior, Jesus Christ!

When Germany and Iran clash, it will radically alter the world you live in. There will be a time of immense suffering, just as the Bible predicts. But there will also follow, shortly after, the return of Jesus Christ, to bring an end to war, forever. If you would like to learn more about the detailed prophecies describing how Germany’s clash with radical Islam will unfold, request your free copies of our booklets Germany’s Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran and The King of the South, by Gerald Flurry.

Trends

E-mail Daniel Di Santo

NEW2 - COVER - Jerusalem_Target.jpg

Iraq Is Conquered—On to Jerusalem

After 40 years of struggle, Iran has finally subdued Iraq. Now it sets its sights on the greater prize.

By Brent Nagtegaal
Read More

Environmentalists Won’t be Happy Until Humans Are Extinct

iStock.com/Chris Ryan

Environmentalists Won’t be Happy Until Humans Are Extinct

By Brad Macdonald • May 16

In the last few weeks, I have read and heard the mainstream media and supposedly credible authorities tell the British public that the most effective way for us to reduce our carbon footprint and halt climate change is to have fewer children.

On one occasion I was watching a news report with my 3-year-old daughter, a magnificent little person who brings immeasurable meaning, joy and opportunity to our family. It is my hope that over the next few years and decades my daughter will begin to add meaning and value to her family, her friends, her local community and, eventually, the larger family of human beings.

To the radical environmentalists, however, the planet would be better off without my child. And yours.

There was a time when the importance of having children was self-evident and incontrovertible. People used to understand that the perpetuation of the human race and human progress depended on having children.

Today, such thinking is base and ignorant. True intellectual and moral enlightenment means understanding the importance of avoiding reproduction.

It is important to note that this push—subtle now, but certain to grow more aggressive—is underway even as fertility rates across the Western world plummet. Many nations are already facing a demographic crisis. Americans have a birth rate of 1.886 children per woman, ranking 135th out of 200 countries studied. The United Kingdom’s fertility rate is 1.871 children per woman, ranking 138th. Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy and several other Western countries have even lower birth rates.

A fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain a population. Measured strictly by fertility rate, the populations of Britain and America are already headed toward extinction. Yet these climate change activists want us to have even fewer children.

To be fair, the reports I heard encouraged having “fewer” children, not refraining from having children entirely. But it’s the direction here that we need to be concerned about, as well as the radical fundamental intent. This is an assault on family, the basic building block of human existence.

A growing number of people are already choosing to remain childless. And many of these people believe others must stop too. More and more people, such as 26-year-old Gwynn MacKellen from California, are actually having themselves sterilized to avoid getting pregnant. “I always knew I didn’t want kids, for environmental reasons,” she said. Men wanting to do their part for the environment are having vasectomies.

The website of the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement (vhemt pronounced “vehement”) states that “phasing out the human race by voluntarily ceasing to breed will allow Earth’s biosphere to return to good health.” This group actually advocates human extinction.

vhemt is an extreme example. In some ways, those who are less blatant are more effective. Here in the UK, the organization Population Matters warns about global population growth. This organization, which is actively supported by Sir David Attenborough and Jane Goodall, along with other influential figures, aggressively promotes having fewer children and smaller families.

Here’s a small sample from the Population Matters website under the headline “Life in a Small Family”:

Smaller families can free people to devote more money and time to other aspects of their lives, such as friendships, careers, travel and activities that give them pleasure. Those who choose to be child-free will have very much more freedom, including (if they choose) to do other things to help protect the planet or help others.

People who do want to experience the pleasures and challenges of becoming parents will often find raising their children much easier if they have a small family. Children can be very expensive and having fewer opens up lifestyle choices that may not be possible with more.

Having more time and energy to devote to the children you do have can also make parenting more rewarding and fun.

This is the language of the devil. It’s polite, civilized and sophisticated, and instantly appealing to selfish interest. If you want to be happy, if you want to be affluent, if you want the freedom to pursue friendships, hobbies, entertainments, pleasures, then avoid having children. If you must have children, then only have one; it’ll be less challenging, less expensive and you’ll be a better parent. (Where is the evidence to support any of these claims?)

But it gets worse. The website states this under the headline Modern Families (emphasis added):

While nuclear families are still the norm, in the 21st century, families come in all shapes and sizes. Choosing to be a parent also does not have to mean making children of your own and bringing more people into the world. Many parents choose fostering and adoption, providing loving homes to children who might otherwise go without.

The language is subtle, but the message is clear: If you want to be a sophisticated, 21st-century family, choose the lifestyle of an untraditional family!

That paragraph promotes homosexual relationships and opposes traditional, real family. It attacks the traditional roles within traditional, real marriage. And it attacks the most important and beautiful physical accomplishment that two humans could experience together: the creation of a son or daughter, another human being!

Ultimately, that is what this radical leftist anti-children, anti-reproduction movement is all about: the destruction of the traditional family!

To understand the origins of this deadly movement, one must understand the truth of Revelation 12:9. This verse, as our editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in America Under Attack, shows that Satan the devil has been cast down to Earth. The devil influences all men, but he has an especially tight grip on the radical left. Indeed, he is the ultimate author of the left’s extreme and destructive beliefs and ideologies.

And why does the devil hate family? “Satan hates the family because it is a God-plane relationship,” Mr. Flurry writes in his book The God Family Vision. “That means it is a type of the God Family. The individual human family was designed to help prepare us for the God Family.”

From beginning to end, the Bible teaches that marriage and the human family, the traditional roles of husband, wife and children—and especially the process of human reproduction within marriage—were designed to teach man about God and His plan for mankind. As the late Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in The Missing Dimension in Sex,Human reproduction pictures spiritual salvation!”

God loves family. He loves marriage. And He absolutely loves children. God gives parameters for human reproduction. He commands it to take place within marriage; and He expects us to be balanced and responsible as we build our families. He also wants us to be good stewards of the environment. But He loves marriage, family and children—and so should we!

E-mail Brad Macdonald
or Follow Brad Macdonald on Twitter

Exodus - iStock-117144931.jpg

Plagues of Egypt: Proved?

A document describing Egypt’s sudden downfall is suspiciously similar to the Exodus account.

By Christopher Eames
Read More

Iran Delivers Ultimatum to Europe Over Nuclear Program

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech in Tehran, Iran, on May 13.
Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Iran Delivers Ultimatum to Europe Over Nuclear Program

Both sides are shifting from concession to confrontation.

By Warren Reinsch • May 16

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has given European countries 60 days to “fulfill their commitments” to shield Iran from United States sanctions, or Iran’s behavior will become “unpredictable.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council handed a letter that specified Iran’s demands to five countries: China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom. The spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization said that Iran’s “patience” has run out. One year after the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement, the agreement may be completely abolished.

Rouhani’s comments, given on May 8, continued: “Starting today, Iran does not keep its enriched uranium and produced heavy water limited.” The nuclear agreement required Iran to limit its uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent, to sell off any surplus of 300 kilograms (661.4 pounds) of enriched uranium, and to keep no more than 130 metric tons of heavy water, which is used in nuclear reactors and centrifuges. Exceeding these limits is necessary for Iran to produce material for nuclear weapons.

Tim Morrison, special assistant to the U.S. president and senior director for weapons of mass destruction, called this “nothing less than nuclear blackmail of Europe.” He quickly cautioned Europe against facilitating trade with Iran and called on the world community to condemn Iran’s belligerent behavior.

On May 9, representatives of the European Union, France, Germany and the UK released a joint statement that said, “We reject any ultimatums and we will assess Iran’s compliance on the basis of Iran’s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the jcpoa [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and the npt [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons].”

On May 13, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, told reporters, “[W]e’ll continue to support it as much as we can with all our instruments and all our political will.” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, “Our position remains that we want to stick by the agreement, especially to prevent Iran from gaining possession of a nuclear weapon.”

Seth Frantzman at the Jerusalem Post described Iran’s actions as a “full-court press.” A European diplomat told Reuters that this could be a “ticking time bomb.”

Europe is hardening its position against Iran. The last time an escalation like this occurred was in January, when Iranian officials slammed the door on the European delegation. The following day, the EU placed sanctions on Iran’s intelligence agency. On January 20, after Iran launched a ballistic missile at an Israeli ski resort, the EU threatened to sanction Iran further if it did not halt its ballistic missile development. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters, “We are ready, if the talks don’t yield results, to apply sanctions firmly, and they know it.”

Europe is still deciding how firmly to deal with Iran. The EU’s May 9 statement said, “We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the jcpoa in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps.” The claim that Iran has kept its commitments is false, but designed as a conciliation toward Iran.

Before the nuclear agreement was signed by the Obama administration, along with the EU and five other nations, Alireza Jafarzadeh wrote in The Iran Threat, “Iran successfully hid its nuclear program for 18 years until my sources exposed it in 2002.” If Iran managed to hide its nuclear program for 18 years, is it also hiding it now?

Numerous reports by the Institute for Science and International Security reveal Iran purposefully hid aspects of its nuclear program and lied to International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors. On Jan. 31, 2018, Israeli agents extracted from a secret warehouse in Tehran 50,000 pages of top-secret files and 163 compact discs containing information relating to Iran’s development of nuclear technology. (For more, read “Iran’s Nuclear Testing at Parchin Facility Confirmed.”)

According to Jafarzadeh, experts were predicting as far back as 2007 that Iran was one year of nonstop centrifuge production from possessing enough enriched uranium to build one nuclear bomb. Now, estimates range from 7 to 12 months. That means that if Iran follows through with its threat to leave the nuclear agreement, it might build its first nuclear bomb by as early as February.

In his booklet The King of the South, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry writes, “Iran is extremely radical—the king over radical Islam. Where is this nation’s pushiness leading? To war! Just as it has in the past. It’s leading to terrifying war with weapons of mass destruction.”

Nuclear confrontation is coming, and it will force Europe to respond. The Bible prophesies in Daniel 11:40 that there will be a military conflict between Iran and Europe:

And at the time of the end shall the king of the south [radical Islam, led by Iran] push at him: and the king of the north [German-led Europe] shall come against him like a whirlwind, with chariots, and with horsemen, and with many ships; and he shall enter into the countries, and shall overflow and pass over.

Iran’s nuclear threat is pushing Europe to act. It cannot afford to sit back and let Iran develop a nuclear bomb. In the past, Europe has favored negotiations and concessions with Iran, but it is beginning to shift toward stronger confrontation. When Europe finally reacts, it will launch a full-scale invasion of the Middle East to root out radical Islamic terrorism once and for all. This clash of civilizations is leading to World War iii.

But there is hope. Before mankind utterly destroys itself in a nuclear fallout, the Messiah will return to stop the devastation. Hosea 6:1 says, “Come, and let us return unto the Lord: for he hath torn, and he will heal us; he hath smitten, and he will bind us up.” Mankind will finally turn to the Messiah, and He will heal the land and usher in an era of peace and prosperity like this world has never seen.

To prove Iran’s nuclear threat is pushing Europe toward war, please request a free copy of The King of the South, by Gerald Flurry.

E-mail Warren Reinsch

Copyright © 2019 Philadelphia Church of God, All Rights Reserved.