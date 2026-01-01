The Quiet Gains of Logging Off

The addiction can be broken—and what follows is often striking.

Over the last two decades, social media has come to be seen as the default setting of youth. For younger generations, platforms such as Discord, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and X are not merely tools but social infrastructure—platforms where trends are minted, relationships are maintained, worldviews coalesce, and identities are forged.

Yet a small but notable countertrend has emerged. More and more young people are experimenting with partial or total withdrawal from these platforms. Their reasons vary, but their reported benefits are remarkably consistent.

‘The Clarity to Focus’

“The decision to leave wasn’t easy,” 21-year-old Denzel Damba wrote on the digital magazine platform Medium. “It felt like tearing myself away from a digital lifeline.”

There were several false starts, but he finally cut the cord last year.

The change was profound. “I discovered that stepping away created a space I didn’t realize I was missing: a space to think, to feel, to learn and, most importantly, to live,” he wrote. “Without the endless feeds dictating what I should care about or how I should feel, I began to see the world—and myself—with fresh eyes. I found more room to read books, to engage in meaningful conversations and to reflect on life without the constant distraction of curated perfection or divisive rhetoric.”

Damba is not looking back, he says, because quitting gave him “the clarity to focus on what truly matters: the people around me, the ideas that challenge me, and the truths that ground me.”

‘I Don’t Waste My Time’

“Man, the stories I could tell you of being a young woman with no social media. People get crazy, they get so mad at me!” 30-year-old nurse Morgan Richardson told the Guardian. They’re mad because she refuses to conform to the dictates of the social-media age and shuns constant online visibility.

But she discovered that the gains far outweigh any criticism.

“The things I’ve been able to accomplish in a short amount of time with no social media is insane,” Morgan said. “I’m in school right now and work full-time. I’m getting ready to apply to master’s programs. And because I don’t have social media, I don’t waste my time. I’m not bombarded with people constantly taking away my time from me. I put it towards myself and my goals.

“I get better sleep. My attention span, I think, is great. I definitely see my other friends reaching for their phones, looking for their phones, looking on social media, even in nursing school. I would just study for hours and hours, and they wanted a break. I got a 4.0. I would just work hard, and I wasn’t distracted.”

‘Extra Background Noise’

When Kristen Domonell was 29, she decided to go from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day with no social media. It was a big decision, since she had been a heavy user since age 15. She wanted to see “what life would be like without all the extra background noise and daily subtle comparisons.”

Just hours after deleting the apps, she realized how habitual her usage had become. “I found my thumb instinctively swiping to find the Instagram app after I answered texts, an unconscious loop that my brain had developed.”

But within days, she began feeling more like herself. “What slipped into social media time more often than I care to admit was now totally free for other things. I dove into podcasts I had been meaning to listen to. I read a real book made out of paper. … When I walked my dog, it was just she and I and whatever we noticed along the way.”

When the experiment ended, Kristen discovered something surprising: “On January 1, I took a deep breath and started to catch up, expecting to see a whole bunch of interesting stuff I had been missing out on. But I got bored before I even finished and realized that I already knew what I needed to know about the people who I care about. I’d rather text, call or e-mail friends than ‘connect’ with them on Snapchat, anyway.”

The Wider View

Testimony by scroll stoppers like Denzel, Morgan and Kristen is confirmed by big-picture data.

In 2018, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that capping social media use at 30 minutes per day significantly reduced anxiety, loneliness and depression, relative to unrestricted use.

In an experimental 2024 study published in bmc Psychology, participants who logged out of social media for just two weeks were compared with a control group that carried on as usual. The abstainers emerged with noticeably lower levels of anxiety, depression and loneliness, alongside gains in body image and overall well-being.

In 2020, researchers at Stanford University asked some 36,000 social media users to log off ahead of the 2020 United States presidential election. Some deactivated for six weeks, some for one week. Those who stepped away from their feeds for a longer period reported a noticeable boost in emotional well-being and mental clarity compared to those in the second group. For many, these gains translated into improvements—sometimes dramatic—in sleep and productivity.

Such findings should not surprise us. Those who log out of the noise and resist the algorithm are taking a step toward reclaiming their attention and their lives. Whether knowingly or not, they are moving in the direction of the Apostle Paul’s admonition in Ephesians 5:16: “Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” Each of us has the power to heed this wisdom that can change the course of our lives. The clock is ticking.