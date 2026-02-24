Europe’s Push for Africa

As powers including Iran, Russia and China race for influence in Africa, several recent stories show how Europe is pushing back.

Last Tuesday, France and Algeria agreed to resume security cooperation.

On February 13, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Ethiopia for the second Italy-Africa Summit.

In January, German companies launched five new partnerships with East African companies with the goal of boosting cooperation in multiple sectors.

Also in January, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made his first trip to Africa.

The region’s natural resources and proximity to the Mediterranean and Red seas make it a prime target for imperialistic powers.

Wadephul, before visiting, noted that “sea routes off the coasts of East Africa are one of the main arteries of world trade. The region around the Horn of Africa is of particular strategic importance. My first trip as foreign minister on the African continent, therefore, takes me to Kenya and Ethiopia.” He said Kenya was Germany’s “closest partner in the region and a true pillar of stability.”

Because of Africa’s importance, Germany is concerned about rising tensions in Ethiopia. Wadephul stressed the need for a peaceful solution. Unchecked violence in the region could give an opposing power, such as Iran, an opportunity to assert influence.

Italy is also working to grow its influence in Africa. Since her election in 2022, Meloni has pushed her Mattei Plan, designed to increase Italian cooperation with Africa. Ethiopia is a launching pad for this plan.

Meloni’s visit was one day before the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government, also hosted in Ethiopia.

In July, Italy and Ethiopia cohosted the second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake in Addis Ababa.

Meloni has repeatedly met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in recent months to pursue increased cooperation.

Ethiopia’s role in this push makes sense. The nation’s Christian government and large population make it a great candidate for outside players looking to combat Iran’s growing influence in the region.

Prophesied clash: The Bible prophesies of a coming military clash between Europe and Iran—and shows that Africa will be a major factor in this war. Based on this prophecy, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry warned we would soon see a scramble for African dominance from these two blocs.

Iran’s part in this scramble is well documented by its actions in Egypt, Sudan, Somalia and elsewhere. But Europe will not merely spectate. To learn more, read Mr. Flurry’s 2013 article “Watch Algeria!”