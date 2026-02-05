Ports, Power and China’s African Strategy

The Chinese Communist Party is dotting Africa’s coasts with ports designed to expand China’s military and naval reach, an analysis of satellite imagery published by the Telegraph on Wednesday shows.

From Mombasa, Kenya, on the eastern coast to Lekki, Nigeria, on the western, the Chinese are establishing or modifying ports.

The Chinese now exert their influence as builders, financiers and operators at 78 ports in 32 African nations.

Although branded as civilian ports, they are clearly intended to accommodate China’s warships.

Some are run by private Chinese companies, but under Chinese law, all Chinese firms are obligated to obey Chinese Communist Party diktats.

Military analysts say the ports give China a constellation of prospective naval bases, enabling the nation to sustain warships along strategic maritime routes, including the Suez Canal.

Many of the ports connect China to Africa’s vast deposits of vital minerals and other resources via Chinese-made roads and rail. Copper, cobalt, chromium ore, manganese ore, bauxite, gold, diamonds and platinum group metals are among the critical materials the Chinese are extracting from Africa.

The Chinese also use this network to bring in close to a million barrels per day of African crude oil.

“The ultimate goal is to ensure that if the U.S. and other countries cease or begin to strongly limit cooperation, China’s supply chain resilience is already in place.”

—Benedict Hamlyn, associate fellow at Royal United Services Institute

