China in Africa: Zero Tariffs, More Influence

Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping announced Saturday that his nation will lift tariffs on imports from 53 of Africa’s 54 countries, effective May 1.

China already had a zero-tariff policy in place for 33 African nations. Largely due to this policy, trade between China and Africa soared to $222 billion last year—up 15.4 percent year on year.

With tariff-free access to Chinese markets now being expanded to nearly the entire continent, this figure could increase dramatically.

Only the nation of Eswatini will continue to face duties on its exports to China, due to its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, a nation the Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly threatened to conquer, diplomatically and militarily.

Chinese interests: The zero-tariff move comes as China is encircling Africa with port contracts that expand its maritime and military reach and as many African states are tilting away from the United States, partly due to steep tariffs introduced last year. It is expected to reinforce China’s standing as Africa’s foremost economic and geopolitical partner.

By expanding zero-duty access to almost all African economies with diplomatic relations with Beijing, China has effectively created the most comprehensive unilateral tariff concession framework currently available to African exporters among major trading partners.

—Carlton Oloo, China analyst

