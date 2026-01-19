Trump vs. EU Feud Escalates

In a lengthy Truth Social post on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on eight European nations for trying to block his efforts to acquire Greenland.

Affected nations: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom

Tariff schedule: 10 percent starting February 1; 25 percent starting June 1; higher percentages until a deal is reached for the U.S. acquiring Greenland

The eight affected European countries issued a joint statement on Sunday saying that President Trump’s threats “undermine trans-Atlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.” Foreign-policy analyst Guntram Wolff says the Greenland feud could mean “the end of nato as we know it.”

Trump has refused to rule out leaving nato altogether if European leaders refuse to recognize U.S. claims over Greenland.

One can see why Greenland is needed to project power into an increasingly militarized Arctic. One can also see why European leaders are angered by yet another threat of tariffs.

Many of these leaders humiliated themselves before Donald Trump over the summer to avoid the worst of U.S. tariffs. Now they’re faced with new tariffs, over Greenland of all places. If they placate Donald Trump over this, what will be the next geopolitical issue to result in a U.S. win and a European loss?

The Europeans have made strong statements and deployed small numbers of troops to Greenland, but the reaction would likely be much stronger if they weren’t hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court would strike down Trump’s ability to impose such tariffs, which could happen as early as tomorrow.

President Trump is exploiting divisions within the EU. Spain, Italy, Poland and other significant EU nations are not included in his tariff list. They don’t seem willing to jeopardize their own trade with the U.S. by joining a Europe-wide response.

Once again, EU elites see the need for unity and strong leadership, while their populations see additional reasons to turn against the United States.

Bible prophecy says that German-led Europe will turn to Russia and China to actively bring down the United States. Trumpet publisher Gerald Flurry wrote:

The Bible contains many prophecies of that European power attacking America—and many other prophecies of America being besieged. That is where China and the giants of Asia enter the picture. When the Holy Roman Empire attacks North America, there will be no help or sympathy from Asia. In fact, considering that China has come to possess most of the world’s strategic sea gates (which, ironically, at one time were held by Britain and America), we believe there may be a brief alliance between the German-led Holy Roman Empire and certain Asian powers (Russia, China, Japan—the kings of the east). Should Europe, the resurrected Holy Roman Empire, find a way to take advantage—even for a moment—of key resources and strategic holdings of China, Russia and Japan, it would have more than enough power to besiege the Anglo-Saxon nations and enslave them.

Some of the most important leaders in Germany are already working to create this alliance. But the breakdown in relations with the United States is making it much easier for them to unite the divided nations of Europe—against the U.S.