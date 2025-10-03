Drones Over Munich Fuel Military Urgency

Drone sightings at Germany’s Munich Airport caused multiple flights to be canceled yesterday evening, affecting around 3,000 passengers. Last Friday, a drone swarm was spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein around government buildings, critical infrastructure and the premises of Thyssenkrupp’s marine division—sites that analysts warn would be among the first to be hit in a war.

Though the drones were not confirmed to be Russian, the incidents follow other recent provocations by Russian drones against European states.

These events are casting a shadow of war over the Continent.

“We are not at war, but we are no longer at peace either,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday in light of the drone incursions.

The invasions have coincided with a debate over Germany’s proposed military conscription. In August, the German cabinet agreed to a proposal by the Social Democrats to maintain voluntary military service for now. But now Christian Democrats are threatening to block the proposal and demand an immediate return to conscription.

Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, former German defense minister who suspended conscription in 2011, has called for its imminent return.

The correlation between the drone incursions and the conscription debate may be more than coincidental.

For more than 15 years, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has warned that Russia and Germany may have entered a secret pact to amass regional dominance. The two nations have opposing ambitions, but for now they have set those differences aside.

Whatever is happening behind closed doors, Germany’s reaction both to the recent incursions and to Russia’s war on Ukraine suggests that those in power seek to exploit public fear to achieve their militarization goals rather than confront Russia outright. To some, the incursions may be more of a gift than a threat. Have German leaders approved of them?

Whatever the answer, prophecy tells us these two countries won’t attack each other before waging major war on other targets.