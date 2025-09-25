Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, former defense minister of Germany who suspended compulsory military service in 2011, now demands an imminent return to conscription. Guttenberg thinks the threat situation is too grave to allow for a one-year testing phase to see if enough volunteers can be found.

In a podcast with left-wing icon Gregor Gysi yesterday, Guttenberg stated: “The transition from voluntary to compulsory service implies that it will take time to build the necessary capacity to establish defense capabilities. … That’s why I believe the current approach does not go far enough.”

The “current approach” was approved by the German cabinet in August: a military service bill aimed at expanding the number of people serving in the military.

As part of the first phase of the proposed legislation, all Germans will be sent a questionnaire (compulsory for men, optional for women) when they turn 18 to assess their suitability for military service.

If not enough volunteers are found through increased incentives, mandatory conscription could follow.

Citing recent Russian drone incursions over Poland, Guttenberg claims Germany lacks time for such experiments. To secure compulsory conscription for both men and women, he suggests offering individuals the option of either one year of military service or one year of social or general compulsory service. He believes this would greatly increase the number of men and women choosing military service.

The Trumpet watches Guttenberg closely, as well as Germany’s political and military situation. This man’s urgency is one indication that he may be the strongman prophesied to rise out of Germany.