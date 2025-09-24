Russia provokes, NATO debates

Copenhagen Airport, the busiest hub in Scandinavia, shut down on Monday evening after large drones were spotted in restricted air space. Russia is the prime suspect, after it sent drones into Polish and Romanian air space two weeks ago, three fighter jets into Estonian air space on Friday, and a reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea on Sunday.

“We do not want to see a continuation of this dangerous pattern by Russia, intentional or not,” nato chief Mark Rutte said yesterday. “But we stand ready and willing to continue to defend every inch of allied territory.”

“Of all the scary things about the recent military escalation between Russia and nato, perhaps the most unnerving is this: It is impossible to know which incident will be the one that sends things spiraling out of control,” the Guardian wrote on September 24.

nato met yesterday to decide on a response.

Many East European countries are demanding that any armed fighter jets or drones be shot down, a plea that has received President Trump’s support.

Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland want to build a “drone wall” along the eastern flank.

Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have launched Operation Eastern Sentry and deployed additional fighter jets and military assets.

Watch Germany closely. It aspires to be the protector of Europe. Its military has already integrated with other European militaries, has recently added a new permanent military base in Lithuania, and has deployed two fighter jets to Poland. Its military is also drastically increasing spending and production and helping Ukraine develop military drones.

Yet German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has rejected calls for shooting down Russian aircraft.

The reason is simple. “These two nations are working to empower themselves and each other at the expense of Europe and the U.S.-led world order,” Mr. Flurry explained. “Both want to tear down that order and build themselves into great empires!”

