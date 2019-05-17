China and Japan: Burying the Samurai Sword





‘[O]ur ties are not only back on a normal track but will continue to develop in a healthy and stable manner.’

By Jeremiah Jacques • May 20

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe said on May 17 that he is eager to work with Chinese President Xi Jinping to bring the two nations into “a new era” of cooperation.

Speaking in Tokyo with China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, Abe said he is optimistic about Xi’s visit to Japan next month for the Group of 20 Summit. “With President Xi’s visit,” Abe said, “I want to further develop bilateral ties that have returned to a normal track and jointly create a new era for Japan and China.”

Yang, a member of the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee, said he perceives “new momentum” in Japan-China relations. “I’m confident that our ties are not only back on a normal track,” he said, “but will continue to develop in a healthy and stable manner.”

Xi’s visit will mark the first by a Chinese leader to Japan since 2010 and could considerably hasten a thaw underway in the historically tense relationship between Japan and China.

The tension traces back to Japan’s ruthless occupation of China from 1937 to 1945, which included the Nanjing massacre during which some 200,000 Chinese civilians were killed at the hands of Imperial Japan’s soldiers, many by unusually cruel methods. That violence ended nearly 75 years ago, but the humiliation and horror remain fresh in the collective Chinese memory. Japan and China have also been mired in years-long territorial disputes over the Senkaku–Diaoyu Islands and parts of the East China Sea.

But in recent months, Japan and China have increased their efforts toward reconciliation. Diplomatic relations have been warming particularly since the 40th anniversary of the China-Japan peace treaty last August, and Abe’s trip to China two months later. Last month, China announced its new ambassador to Japan, who is viewed as more pro-Japan. “The personnel change may be another indication of China’s bid to improve bilateral relations,” the Diplomat wrote. There are also indications that Japan could soon join China’s flagship program, the Belt and Road Initiative.

China and Japan are the world’s second- and third-largest economies and are deeply dependent on each other for trade. Japan is China’s second-largest trade partner, and China overtook the United States around a decade ago to become Japan’s largest trade partner. As China’s trade war with the U.S. intensifies, the Chinese have greater motivation to tighten their economic ties with Japan.

The Japanese too have worries regarding trade and security with the U.S. The Trump administration’s push to rebalance U.S.-Japan trade, withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and pressure on Tokyo over the costs of American military bases in Japan have strained the U.S.-Japan alliance. The Diplomat wrote: “Both Beijing and Tokyo have taken advantage of ripples on the U.S. front to rekindle their bilateral ties.”

The Trumpet carefully watches the thaw between China and Japan because it fulfills Bible prophecy. Scripture shows that one of the main powers in the third and final world war will be a confederation of Asian nations, which Revelation 16:12 calls “the kings of the east.”

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry discusses the details of this eastern alliance in his booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia.’ He examines Ezekiel 38, which lists many of the specific Asian nations that will be part of this massive Asiatic conglomerate, and shows that it will be led by Russia. This is signified by the names Gog, Meshech, Tubal and Rosh in verse 2 (see Young’s Literal Translation). Mr. Flurry also proves that China, included in the name Magog in verse 2, will also be a lead player in this bloc.

Verse 6 states that “Gomer, and all his bands,” will also be a part of this Eastern power bloc, which will be led by Russia with China in a position of secondary leadership. “Gomer refers to Japan, which wields some of the world’s most advanced weaponry and technology,” Mr. Flurry writes.

These scriptures—and other Bible passages revealing how destructive this final world war will be—reveal the significance of the strides Japan and China are taking toward reconciliation. Their effort to bury the samurai sword and further integrate their economies is laying the groundwork for Japan to take its prophesied place among “the kings of the east.”

In the near term, improving relations between China and Japan show that the world is heading toward the worst war in minkind’s history. But the trend is also closely connected to the best imaginable news for mankind.

In The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia,’ Mr. Flurry writes:

War is coming … on a scale that is hard to imagine! … But the Bible also prophesies that at the end of all of these wars, the world is going to see the greatest event ever in the universe: the Second Coming of the Messiah, Jesus Christ! … What we are seeing in Russia ultimately leads to the transition from man ruling man to God ruling man! And it is almost here! It is just a few short years away. …

We have to realize that this is all good news because Jesus Christ is going to return to this Earth at the very end of the coming world war. … Jesus Christ is about to return—biblical prophecy makes that clear. Surely we ought to be studying our Bibles and understanding these prophecies. They have such deep meaning and are so important to you!

To better understand these Bible prophecies about Russia, China, Japan and other nations, and the hopeful message that is at their heart, order your free copy of The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia.’

Transgenderism Is Being Forced on Us

Thomas Jefferson Memorial
iStock.com/Pgiam

Transgenderism Is Being Forced on Us

By Joel Hilliker • May 20

The following is from the Trumpet Brief sent out on May 15. These daily e-mails contain personal messages from the Trumpet staff. Click here to join the over 25,000 members of our mailing list, so you don’t miss another message.

Fifteen years ago, I visited Washington, D.C., for the first time. Seeing the monuments and memorials filled me with gratitude and awe. The Jefferson Memorial made a deep impression, particularly the audacious battle cry of the Declaration’s author etched in capital letters inside the rotunda: “I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.”

It happens that Thomas Jefferson is under attack today—and that a particularly pernicious form of tyranny over the mind of man is on the march. In just the last couple of weeks:

  • British Columbia’s Supreme Court ruled that a father who won’t call his gender-confused daughter a boy is guilty of family violence. It issued a “protection order” for officers to arrest him if they have “reasonable” grounds to believe he has called his daughter a girl, even in private.
  • California politicians voted for guidelines encouraging public school teachers to talk about gender identity with kindergartners.
  • The U.S. House of Representatives is considering adding sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the 1964 Civil Rights Act. This could force public schools nationwide to allow boys into girls’ bathrooms, and to teach sexual preference and transgender theory beginning even before kindergarten.
  • Twitter temporarily blocked the account of an expert who helped write the official psychological position on transgender identity after he tweeted that he opposed sex-change surgery for children who may change their minds.

Such stories are accumulating with avalanche force. Transgenderism has gone from universally recognized perversion to movement to revolution. Those who just a few years ago claimed that all they wanted was to be left alone are now leaving no one alone—not even kindergarteners—as they force their views on the world.

Tyranny over the mind of man. And over the minds of kindergarteners.

This tyrannical, oppressive movement is powered by lies at every level. It defies logic, facts and truth. Yet it demands strict compliance from everyone.

No trend in society better exposes the deceit, moral bankruptcy, duplicitous opportunism, authoritarian inclinations and downright evil of the left. If you want to know how the devil does business, pay attention to what this movement is doing.

It will keep growing in power—and in hostility to resistance. The stories will keep coming. What was shocking yesterday is routine today, and what shocks today will be common tomorrow. Why? Because in the face of this rising tyranny over the mind of man, we simply are not summoning enough righteous intellectual, emotional and moral hostility. As a result, more and more of us are certain to feel its steel. Like the dad who now risks being jailed if he “incorrectly” addresses his daughter in his own home.

China Accelerates Work on Third Aircraft Carrier

Aircraft carrier Liaoning of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy leaves a shipyard on February 24, 2019 in Dalian, Liaoning Province of China.
Getty Images

China Accelerates Work on Third Aircraft Carrier

‘Once completed, it will outclass any warship from any Asian country, including India and Japan.’

By Nikoli Guillar • May 20

China has accelerated construction of its third aircraft carrier, according to satellite imagery collected on April 17 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (csis) and according to a report by the United States Department of Defense. In state media, China has only alluded to building this carrier, and has not confirmed its construction.

“Visible through the clouds and mist is what looks to be a bow and main hull section of a large vessel,” csis noted. “While details regarding the Type 002 are limited, what is observable at Jiangnan is consistent with what is expected for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (plan) third aircraft carrier.”

The image obtained and analyzed by the Center for Strategic and International Studies provides the first look at China’s third aircraft carrier and its approximate dimensions. The center estimates the displacement of the warship at 80,000 to 85,000 tons, slightly smaller than U.S. Navy carriers, but larger than most other warships.

The Department of Defense report noted that the aircraft carrier would be larger than its predecessors and equipped with a catapult-launch system similar to American carriers, allowing it to launch heavier planes and a larger number of planes more quickly than China’s current carriers. The Department of Defense expects the aircraft carrier to finish construction by 2022.

Ian Storey, a senior fellow at the iseas Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, said that China’s development of a full-size carrier with catapult launching will cause additional concern to China’s neighbors. “Once completed, it will outclass any warship from any Asian country, including India and Japan,” he said. “It is yet another indication that China has emerged as Asia’s paramount naval power.”

China’s Navy now possesses about 400 warships and submarines and is projected to have as many as 530 warships and submarines by 2030. The U.S. Navy has only 288 warships and submarines, although they are of superior technology. But with the construction of a third aircraft carrier, China is quickly catching up in its capabilities.

The U.S.’s global responsibilities mean it has a smaller number of ships available to patrol the seas off of Asia. Some analysts calculate that if the U.S. and China engaged in a conflict in East Asian waters, China may have the advantage.

China’s naval buildup becomes more relevant if we consider China’s militaristic behavior in the South China Sea. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in the July 2016 Trumpet that China’s military buildup in the South China Sea is “steering the world toward war.” For many decades, the U.S. has “protected this vital trade route and brought peace to this part of the world,” Mr. Flurry wrote. “Now the American military is retreating, and other great powers are coming in to fill the vacuum.”

China is now able “to establish a security buffer,” not just near its coast but also “extending far from its coast and engulfing the entire South China Sea,” Mr. Flurry continued. With China’s power relative to America’s growing quickly, China is “intimidating the nations of Southeast Asia into submission to its will. It is forcing these countries to do what it wants. Everything is headed in the direction of war.”

Mr. Flurry’s analysis of the South China Sea situation is based on Bible prophecy. In Deuteronomy 28:52, God warned the nation of Israel that if it disobeyed Him, He would give its enemies control over Israel’s vital sea “gates.” Mr. Flurry explained that this warning “is not just for an ancient nation. It is a prophecy for the modern-day descendants of Israel! Two nations in particular represent Israel in this end time: America and Britain.”

Today, we see China’s increasing belligerence to fully control the South China Sea and America’s insufficient response to counter its aggressive actions. While U.S. influence is increasingly called into question, South China Sea claimant states are inching closer to China to fill the power vacuum in the region. America is losing control over the South China Sea; the prophecy in Deuteronomy 28 is in the process of being fulfilled. The construction of China’s third aircraft carrier and other naval developments are all accelerating the fulfillment of this prophecy.

To understand more about China’s military buildup in the South China Sea and why it is so concerning, please read Mr. Flurry’s article “China is Steering the World Toward War.”

America—Five Years Away From a Debt Death Spiral

iStock.com/DNY59

America—Five Years Away From a Debt Death Spiral

Soon every new dollar the U.S. government borrows from outside investors will be needed to pay net interest on its national debt.

By Andrew Miiller • May 20

One of the wisest kings who ever lived was inspired to write, “The rich rules over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.” The United States is about to learn this lesson the hard way. The federal government has borrowed almost $6 trillion from its Social Security Trust Fund (intragovernmental debt) and over $16 trillion from outside investors (public debt). Last year, it paid an astounding $324.7 billion in interest payments on its debt—roughly half of what it spends on defense. Data from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Debt Management show that the government is only five years away from the point where every new dollar it borrows from outside investors will have to go toward funding interest payments on the national debt.

This is called a debt death spiral.

The main takeaway from the Debt Management Office’s Fiscal Year 2019 Q1 Report is that starting in 2024 all new government debt will be used to pay interest expense, which will be $700 billion to $1.2 trillion, depending on the prevailing interest rate. The government will be borrowing money to pay the interest on the money it has already borrowed. Then the government will have to borrow more money to pay the interest on the money it borrowed to pay the interest on the money it borrowed. Unless there is a drastic cut in government spending or a drastic increase in tax revenue, this debt death spiral will continue to swirl until the government goes bankrupt and the economy collapses.

In ancient times, God instructed the nation of Israel that blessings come from obedience to His laws, just as curses come from disobedience. In Deuteronomy 28, God warned that debt problems are one of the curses that come from disobedience. Specifically, He warned that if the Israelites turned away from Him, strangers would lend them money, but they would not lend to others. Today, America owes over $6 trillion to foreign nations, in addition to the $10 trillion it owes to domestic investors and the $6 trillion it has looted from its Social Security Trust Fund. America’s financial predominance is about to disappear as the nation struggles to borrow enough money just to keep up with the interest on its growing debt. This sobering situation is just one more sign that the nation has rebelled against God and His law.

To learn more about the prophesied dangers of out-of-control government spending, request our free reprint article “The Biggest Threat to America’s National Security,” by Joel Hilliker.

This Week: Five Events You Need to Know (May 18)

This Week: Five Events You Need to Know (May 18)

Threats from Iran, threats from North Korea, German troop deployments, and more

May 18

Here are five of the most important news stories this week, as well as relevant links to the full articles and videos here on theTrumpet.com.

Are the United States and Iran Heading Toward War?

Two attacks this week by Iranian-backed forces took aim at Saudi Arabia’s and the United Arab Emirates’s ability to send oil out of the Middle East. The first attack took place near the port of Fujairah, which is located at the outlet of an oil pipeline that the U.A.E. uses as a backup in case transiting the Strait of Hormuz becomes too dangerous for its tankers. The second attack hit two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s critical east-west pipeline, Saudi’s own backup plan to send oil to Europe if the Bab el-Mandeb is shut down by Iranian proxies.

With the United States increasing its military presence in the region, talk is rife that the U.S. and Iran may be heading toward war.

What does the Bible say about this?

Iran Delivers Ultimatum to Europe Over Nuclear Program

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has given European countries 60 days to “fulfill their commitments” to shield Iran from United States sanctions, or Iran’s behavior will become “unpredictable.”

Tim Morrison, special assistant to the U.S. president and senior director for weapons of mass destruction, called this announcement “nothing less than nuclear blackmail of Europe.” He quickly cautioned Europe against facilitating trade with Iran and called on the world community to condemn Iran’s belligerent behavior.

Such calls as Morrison’s will certainly be answered. In fact, Bible prophecy tells us who exactly will answer calls to condemn Iran’s belligerent behavior in the strongest of ways.

North Korea Launches Russian-Style Missiles

North Korea conducted a test of two short-range missiles on May 9, marking its second ballistic missile test in less than a week and showing that the period of relative calm on the Korean Peninsula may be ending.

According to Marcus Schiller, an expert on North Korean missiles, the launch had “Russian technology fingerprints all over it.” The actual missiles fired by North Korea bore a striking resemblance to Russia’s advanced, nuclear-capable Iskander missiles.

In 2017, during a particularly provocative time for North Korea, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry said Bible prophecy shows that the people of the world should be more wary of Russia and China than of North Korea. He pointed out that it is those two nations that allow North Korea to posture as belligerently as it does.

Read “North Korea Launches Russian-Style Missiles” for more about what this all means for the near future.

Germany Extends African Troop Deployments

Germany’s Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, voted recently by a great majority to continue the deployment of German soldiers in Mali and Somalia to May 2020.

Germany supports two missions in Mali, one led by the United Nations and the other by the European Union. A total of 1,030 German troops are involved there. The Somalian deployment is an EU mission apart from the UN. There are 80 German military personnel there.

“The mission is taking place in this region because Mali is at the heart of the Sahel zone,” the German federal government stated in a press release. “It is a hinge that joins North, Central and West Africa, which means that it plays a key role in the stability and development of the entire Sahel region.”

The press release acknowledged a vital geopolitical reality: Instability in African nations directly impacts Europe. And that instability is prophetically significant.

Pope Revamps Vatican to Gain Converts

Pope Francis is overhauling the way the Roman Catholic Church is governed. In 2013, his first major move after being elected pope was to appoint a panel of cardinals to advise him on how to reorganize the Roman Curia (the administration that governs the Vatican). Now these cardinals have finished a new Vatican constitution. Titled Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), this constitution is currently being reviewed by bishops’ conferences around the world. Significant changes to the text are unlikely, meaning the constitution may be published as early as June 29.

Praedicate Evangelium could be one of the most radical shakeups of the Roman Curia in a generation.

Pope Francis and his panel of cardinals propose restructuring all Curia activities under one simple mission: converting people to Catholicism.

This evangelical crusade is actually prophesied in the Bible.

“This Week” appears every weekend. To receive an update on our latest stories in your inbox ahead of time every Friday afternoon, subscribe to the Trumpet Brief daily e-mail. Sign up by clicking here or by visiting theTrumpet.com home page.

Are the United States and Iran Heading Toward War?

By Brent Nagtegaal • May 17

jerusalem
Two attacks this week by Iranian-backed forces took aim at Saudi Arabia’s and the United Arab Emirates’s ability to send oil out of the Middle East. The first attack took place near the port of Fujairah, which is located at the outlet of an oil pipeline that the U.A.E. uses as a backup in case transiting the Strait of Hormuz becomes too dangerous for its tankers. The second attack hit two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s critical east-west pipeline, Saudi’s own backup plan to send oil to Europe if the Bab el-Mandeb is shut down by Iranian proxies.

Put simply, Iran was showing through these attacks that it has the ability to shut down oil exports to Europe, even if only temporarily.

The attacks also validate the United States’ concerns that Iranian proxies were planning to attack allies in the region. In order to deter more attacks, the U.S. has increased its military presence in the region. But will this troop surge to the Middle East contain or provoke Iran?

