This Week: Five Events You Need to Know (April 6)

Weapons of space war, the Algerian crisis, NATO’s future, and more

April 6

Here are five of the most important news stories this week, as well as relevant links to the full articles and videos here on theTrumpet.com.

Laser Guns in Xinjiang—China’s Futuristic Anti-satellite Weapons

“We are almost as dependent on satellites as we are on the sun itself,” United States Rep. Jim Cooper wrote in the foreword to the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ report titled “Space Threat Assessment 2019,” published April 4. Yet these satellites are “vulnerable to a wide array of intentional threats, such as killer satellites,” wrote Cooper.

China is developing the most threatening of those killer satellites.

Cooper continued: “The risk of a space Pearl Harbor is growing every day. Yet this war would not last for years. Rather, it would be over the day it started. Without our satellites, we would have a hard time regrouping and fighting back. We may not even know who had attacked us, only that we were deaf, dumb, blind and impotent.”

To learn more about this growing threat, read “Laser Guns in Xinjiang—China’s Futuristic Anti-satellite Weapons.”

Another Million-Man March in the Middle East

Massive protests in Algeria got results this week: The North African nation’s ruler, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, stepped down, leaving a political void that Islamists are eager to fill and Europeans are anxious about.

If Algeria destabilizes, the echoes will reverberate around the world. It is an important supplier of oil and natural gas. Can Europe cope with yet another failed and disintegrated state at its borders? With another wave of refugees pouring out of the country toward Europe? And what about the rest of North Africa, which is already struggling to contain radical Islamic violence?

What does Bible prophecy say?

NATO at 70: Is the Alliance Finished?

According to North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s first secretary general, the British Lord Hastings Ismay, nato was formed to “keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.” Its goal was to prevent one single power from dominating the European continent, instead uniting the nations of Europe against a common threat: Soviet Russia.

Now, 70 years later, nato’s existence revolves around Germany. Will the alliance survive this new dynamic?

Populists Win Dutch Elections

The recent election victory of the party of Dutch populist Thierry Baudet might not have been a eulogy for democracy, but it was a warning, the Brussels Times wrote on April 2.

Established in 2016, Baudet’s party won more seats in parliament than Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s center-right party. With this election, Baudet achieved what Foreign Policy called “one of the greatest political upsets in Dutch political history”

Baudet’s victory speech contained references to Roman mythology and allusions to religion and nationalism. His “appeal to a shared past” was intended to “fill the void that globalization and secularization have left behind,” wrote Hans-Martien ten Napel, an associate professor of constitutional and administrative law at the University of Leiden.

Baudet is part of a new breed of European leaders that are set to dramatically change Europe—and the whole world. So says Bible prophecy!

Yemenis Rally in Support of Houthi Rebels

On the fourth anniversary of the Yemeni civil war, tens of thousands of Yemenis waving the national flag gathered in the capital of Sanaa to show their support for the Houthi rebel movement that toppled their government in 2015. According to Deutsche Welle, protesters held placards calling for persistence against Saudi aggression and chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The Houthis, and their Iranian sponsors, appear to be winning this war. The prophetic ramifications of this victory are far-reaching—militarily, economically and politically.

“This Week” appears every weekend. To receive an update on our latest stories in your inbox ahead of time every Friday afternoon, subscribe to the Trumpet Brief daily e-mail. Sign up by clicking here or by visiting theTrumpet.com home page.

190403-Kansas flood-GettyImages-1137670449.jpg

Midwest Floods: Worst Agricultural Disaster in Modern U.S. History

Catastrophic flooding swamped America’s breadbasket. The effects could last years.

By Joel Hilliker
EU Passes Dangerous New Internet Directive

Europe to force Internet companies to filter their content

By Richard Palmer • April 5

After months of talks, votes, consultations, protests and petitions, the European Union finally passed one of the most controversial pieces of legislation in its history on Tuesday.

Inventor of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee, cofounder of Wikipedia Jimmy Wales and 70 other Internet pioneers signed an open letter to the president of the European Parliament warning that it was about to pass a directive that was “an imminent threat to the future” of the Internet. Over 5 million people signed Change.org’s largest-ever petition to try to get the EU to reconsider. Hundreds of thousands turned out to protest last weekend.

None of it mattered. The European Parliament passed its new Copyright Directive, its largest-ever attack on a free and open Internet.

The troublesome part of the directive revolve around two clauses, more dangerous than they first appear. Article 11 sets up the “link tax,” which doesn’t allow quoting more than a few words unless you pay the supplier. It sounds great—journalists will get paid for their content. But it’s been tried before, and the reality is that people stop quoting and linking to journalists, especially small publications. It can even be used to silence people who disagree with you and quote your material in order to argue your points.

The one that has really grabbed everyone’s attention is Article 13. It forces various Internet companies to check everything the public uploads for copyright infringement before it goes online. So content like this video you’re watching right now would have to go through some kind of a filter before it is posted.

The trouble is, computers get things wrong all the time. Parody could become much harder, and so could political commentary. If I quote an article or post an extract of news footage, a computer may rule it to be illegal, even if it is legal.

Even more concerning, this directive forces Internet companies to build a filter that could be used for almost anything. Once it’s up and running, the EU could mandate that it shift from just copyright infringement to “hate speech,” which may just mean a filter that blocks out anything the EU doesn’t like.

This is why Berners-Lee and his fellows warned that “Article 13 takes an unprecedented step towards the transformation of the Internet from an open platform for sharing and innovation, into a tool for the automated surveillance and control of its users.” Diego Naranjo, senior policy adviser at European Digital Rights, warned that “Article 13 of the Directive sets a dangerous precedent for Internet filters and automated censorship mechanisms—in the EU and across the globe.”

This restrictive move to control the Internet is exactly the kind of move the Bible tells us to expect from the EU. Here at the Trumpet, we have taught for years that the EU will morph into the beast power described in the book of Revelation—a dominant, authoritarian empire. Revelation 13 describes this beast power trying to control what people buy and sell. That prophecy shows that this power will try to clamp down on what people say and what people believe.

The EU looks harmless, useless even, and very bureaucratic. But it is already moving in this authoritarian direction. To read more about the new censorship law and these Bible prophecies, read my article “This Article—Soon Blocked by the EU.”

NEW COVER.jpg

God’s College Proclaims the Gospel to the World

God is an Educator. He is preparing people today to help Him establish schools all over the Earth!

By Gerald Flurry
Laser Guns in Xinjiang—China’s Futuristic Anti-satellite Weapons

iStock.com/3DSculptor

Laser Guns in Xinjiang—China’s Futuristic Anti-satellite Weapons

Open source satellite images show facilities in China capable of conducting futuristic warfare.

By Michael Davis • April 5

Star Wars-style laser blasters and Star Trek phaser guns may still be the weapons of science fiction, but China is making strides toward similarly futuristic weapon technologies.

Indian news site ThePrint published an article by retired Col. Vinayak Bhat highlighting China’s recent military advances. Open source satellite images in the article show China’s experimentation with electromagnetic pulse weaponry and mobile pulse generators, aimed to disrupt and disable enemy electronics.

Most notably featured in the article is a satellite photo of a directed energy weapons (d.e.w.) facility in China’s northwestern province of Xinjiang. Colonel Bhat, a satellite imagery analyst, explained the significance of these futuristic weapons.

The d.e.w. facility in Xinjiang houses several buildings with sliding roofs, underneath which are “laser guns.” Supplied with data from satellite-tracking facilities, Bhat wrote that these d.e.w.s can be “used individually or in conjunction with each other, depending on the effect desired on the target satellite—it can be dazzled, disabled or destroyed by high energy lasers from these ground-located d.e.w.s.”

Although this destructive laser technology is still largely experimental, Colonel Bhat’s assessment corroborates a report released by the United States’ Defense Intelligence Agency in February 2019. The report states, “China likely is pursuing laser weapons to disrupt, degrade or damage satellites and their sensors and possibly already has a limited capability to employ laser systems against satellite sensors.”

The report goes on to say, “China likely will field a ground-based laser weapon that can counter low-orbit, space-based sensors by 2020, and by the mid-to-late 2020s, it may field higher power systems that extend the threat to the structures of non-optical satellites.” If China’s d.e.w. systems in Xinjiang are already operational, they are ahead of schedule.

In 2007, China knocked out a weather satellite more than 500 miles above the Earth’s surface with a multistage missile, proving its ability to destroy satellites in low orbit. In 2013, China demonstrated an expanded range of almost 20,000 miles using a direct ascent missile.

China is among only a few nations (others are the United States, Russia and, most recently, India) capable of targeting satellites with anti-satellite missiles.

These weapons are quite costly. The research and development of anti-satellite d.e.w. technology on the other hand, while expensive in and of itself, would provide the Chinese military with “free ammo” to destroy or damage enemy satellites (barring of course the cost of energy required to operate such a weapon).

In addition to the cost benefit, d.e.w.s can interfere with satellites without being as perceptively bold, or even as traceable as missiles. An article by Lee Billings in the Scientific American titled “Are We on the Cusp of War—In Space?”, stated, “An enemy could provocatively blow up our satellites with missiles, but officials and technology also must prepare for more subtle and devious disabling tactics that appear innocuous at first glance. … Lasers, too, could be used to temporarily cripple or permanently damage a satellite’s components, particularly its delicate sensors.”

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (csis) released a Space Threat Assessment in April 2018. The assessment stated, “Non-kinetic counterspace weapons, such as lasers, high-powered microwaves, and electromagnetic pulse weapons, can have physical effects on satellites and ground stations without making physical contact. These attacks operate at the speed of light and in some cases, can be less visible to third-party observers and more difficult to attribute.”

India has taken notice of China’s new technology, and so should the rest of the world! China’s growing power is a trend that the Trumpet watches closely, because it is tied to “the kings of the east” alliance prophesied in Revelation 16:12.

In his 2014 article “Vladimir Putin Is the Prophesied Prince of Rosh,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry examined what the Bible says about this Asian alliance. He wrote:

Back around a.d. 90, the Apostle John recorded an amazing prophecy: “And the number of the army of the horsemen were two hundred thousand thousand: and I heard the number of them” (Revelation 9:16). That means an army of 200 million men! That is more people than were alive in the world when that prophecy was recorded. This is an end-time prophecy that we are certain to see fulfilled very soon.

The Bible gives some important details about this largest army ever assembled on Earth. It tells us which nations will contribute soldiers to it. It shows it will include the combined forces from several Asian nations. It refers to this Asian confederacy as the “kings of the east” (Revelation 16:12). …

A prophecy in Ezekiel 38 gives us some of these important details. “And the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, Son of man, set thy face against Gog, the land of Magog ….”

Scholars generally agree that “Gog” is Russia, and that “the land of Magog” includes China.

China’s advanced anti-satellite technology and immense population will be instrumental in augmenting the power of these kings of the east and contributing to that unimaginable army of 200 million men.

Our article “The Great ‘Mart of Nations’” explains that China and the other kings of the east will be temporarily allied with the nations of Europe that make up the king of the north. This alliance will be directed primarily against America.

Isaiah 59 shows that part of this besiegement of the United States could include attacks on our military satellites! “Therefore is judgment far from us, neither doth justice overtake us: we wait for light, but behold obscurity; for brightness, but we walk in darkness. We grope for the wall like the blind, and we grope as if we had no eyes: we stumble at noonday as in the night; we are in desolate places as dead men” (Isaiah 59:9-10).

In his recent article concerning India’s successful satellite attack, Trumpet writer Jeremiah Jacques drew attention to this same prophecy: “This is true in a spiritual sense. It is clear today that the U.S. is in spiritual blindness. And the vision that is absent in this prophecy could also include physical types, including that provided by America’s satellites.”

The csis assessment of threats to America’s military space infrastructure referred to a 2006 incident when American imagery satellites were illuminated by Chinese lasers. The report states that while these lasers were not meant to damage the satellites, “[the] incident demonstrates that China has much of the technology necessary to field an operational capability to dazzle or blind a satellite; and experts believe China will continue to work on developing efficient and accurate high-powered laser systems. As one China expert explained, ‘there are no serious fundamental barriers to China eventually obtaining an effective directed energy weapon system … the only fundamental barrier to learning these abstract elements and achieving a practical weapon capability is effort—time, will and money.’”

Mr. Flurry has identified America’s military reliance on computer technology—of which satellites are an important part—as the nation’s “Achilles’ heel.” As powerful as the U.S. military is, if its satellites were to be disabled or destroyed, it would truly become “blind … stumbl[ing] at noon day as in the night.” Navigation systems would fail, precise guided missiles would be left aimless, and long-distance communication would be severely hampered.

China’s anti-satellite capability might be directed at America first, but that won’t be its only target. China’s alliance with Europe is fragile. The Bible makes clear that after America, Britain and Israel fall to Europe, the latter will turn on the kings of the east in a preemptive attack. The East will then counterstrike and deal Europe a devastating blow (Daniel 11:44-45; Jeremiah 50:14-15, 41-42; Revelation 18:5-6).

To more fully understand the Bible’s prophecies about China and its Asian allies, read our free booklet Russia and China in Prophecy.

Trends

COVER - PROOF 2.jpg

Proof: Archaeology Proves the Bible

Archaeology unearths historical fact—and proves the biblical record at the same time.

By Christopher Eames
Is South Africa the Next Venezuela?

Members of South Africa’s main opposition party, Democratic Alliance, protest against energy giant Eskom.
PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images

Is South Africa the Next Venezuela?

By Brad Macdonald • April 4

We’ve all seen the ghastly images from Venezuela: starving children, waifish bodies clambering over humanitarian aid trucks, young girls and old women prostituting themselves, cities in darkness, riots and anarchy.

Now South Africa could suffer the same fate.

Eskom is the state-run energy company and is responsible for generating 95 percent of South Africa’s electricity. In recent weeks, Eskom has reinstituted “load shedding”—periodically shutting off power to alternating towns and villages—to ensure demand for power does not exceed supply and to prevent total grid collapse.

It is a high-stakes situation. Every facet of society depends to some degree on a reliable power supply: food production and distribution, grocery stores, water supply, banks, factories and industry, schools and universities, hospitals and jails. Yet the company that generates 95 percent of South Africa’s electricity is dysfunctional. This is not going to end well.

Eskom has practiced load shedding for so long it is now practically routine operating procedure. Jane Flanagan, a reporter for the Times, wrote recently about the daily “rush hour” across South Africa. It is “the scramble to survive the next power cut. It is the dash to beat the gridlock when the traffic lights die; to make sure you’re locked in, and not out of your fortified house when electric gates shut. The sprint to cook a meal, fill a flask, charge devices, and gather torches before yet another evening in the dark.”

The scene Flanagan describes is frustrating, inconvenient and dangerous. But it is mild compared to what could happen if South Africa loses power for a prolonged period—a scenario that is absolutely possible and many believe is likely. Eskom even now is being kept afloat by government bailouts and various makeshift measures.

Experts warn that if South Africa’s power grid failed completely and Eskom had to perform a “black start” (restarting power plants without electricity), it would take three weeks to restore power.

Three weeks is a long time to go without cellphones; without Internet; without drinking water; without sewage being pumped; without fuel being transported; without food being stocked on supermarket shelves; without hospitals, clinics and schools being able to function; without operational factories; without working atms. (Some have generators, but these wouldn’t generate nearly enough power.)

Energy analyst expert Chris Yelland says that a severe power shortage would undoubtedly cause widespread “looting and civil unrest.” If this happened, he warned, the government would have to declare a national state of emergency.

Again, this is a very real scenario.

Even if conditions remain as they are—and they will for the foreseeable future—the impact is disastrous. Load shedding costs South Africa an estimated $140 million per day. Goldman Sachs recently described Eskom as the biggest single threat to South Africa’s economy. Who wants to invest, or even visit, a nation that cannot guarantee a regular power supply?

Like Venezuela, what is happening in South Africa furnishes all sorts of important insights. Once a beacon of stability and affluence in a continent marked by brutality and dysfunction, South Africa today is clearly sliding backward. Many recognize this reality, but very few want to seriously consider the cause.

The national electrical company’s troubles are numerous and systemic: pervasive corruption, mismanagement and lack of planning, poor maintenance, a shortage of diesel—which means there is no quick or simple fix. But there is an even more elemental cause, one that few are willing to openly discuss: Eskom is a product of South Africa’s post-1994 politics.

Between 1960 and 1990, Eskom increased its power production capacity 10-fold. In fact, South Africa in general during the mid-to-late-20th century experienced tremendous development and progress. Rich in minerals, South Africa once boasted a thriving mining economy and was an important global supplier of gold, diamonds, iron ore and many trace minerals. Blessed with large swathes of fertile land, the nation hosted one of the world’s most diverse agricultural sectors. South Africa was by far the wealthiest and most advanced African state, and became (and still is to some degree) a tourist mecca.

What forces were responsible for South Africa’s success? And what forces are responsible for South Africa’s regression? The nation today faces a host of debilitating issues: deep political corruption, social unrest, economic and financial instability, infrastructure and industrial breakdown and failure. Many South Africans—including many of its black leaders, such as the esteemed Desmond Tutu—believe that conditions, including criminal activity, are worse today than under apartheid.

In spite of remarks like this and all the evidence indicating South Africa is suffering, the consensus view in the West is that pre-1994 South Africa was a wicked, deeply racist nation with no redeeming qualities. And that post-1994 South Africa is a picture of liberalism, affluence and stability.

To be sure, pre-1994 South Africa was far from perfect. It had serious problems with racism and discrimination. But many would argue that South Africa today is worse off! Since 1994, the nation has been in a steady decline. It has now reached the point where it can barely generate enough electricity to function. South Africa today is closer to Venezuela-type conditions than many people realize.

In 1994, not long after Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress took control of the nation, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry commented, “South Africa is the first of the Anglo-Saxon nations to give away its God-given birthright.” There is so much depth to this statement; in many respects, it summarizes South Africa’s entire recent history.

As Mr. Flurry suggested, South Africa’s pre-1994 success ultimately goes back to God. South Africa was colonized by the British (as well as the Dutch and French), and owes some of its success to the British. Ultimately, however, South Africa, owing to the fact that it was part of the British Empire, was a recipient of God’s great promise to the patriarch Abraham.

South Africa, like Britain and America, owes its prosperity and success to God—above all, to God’s promise to Abraham, but also to the laws and education, to the Judeo-Christian system of morality, that God gave Abraham and his descendants. To learn more about this towering promise, request The United States and Britain in Prophecy.

The people of America and Britain in particular need to pay close attention to South Africa. This nation is the canary in the coal mine. It is a glimpse into our future. Many of the political and cultural developments and ideologies responsible for South Africa’s regression and imminent collapse are today coursing through Britain’s and America’s politics, societies and culture.

If America and Britain continue on their current path—a path of lawlessness, a path that absorbs radical Marxist politics and culture, a path that embraces secularism and despises their Christian tradition—these nations will become like South Africa.

NEW cover 2- trumpet Truth2.jpg

Climate, Gender and the Fight Over Truth

Will the truth survive our ‘rational’ scientific age?

By Joel Hilliker
NATO at 70: Is the Alliance Finished?

The nato flag
iStock.com/Veronaa

NATO at 70: Is the Alliance Finished?

At look back at nato’s history on its 70th birthday.

April 4

On April 4, 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was founded by the United States and 12 European nations. Now, 70 years later, the survival of the alliance is in question.

According to nato’s first secretary general, the British Lord Hastings Ismay, nato was formed to “keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.” Its goal was to prevent one single power from dominating the European continent, instead uniting the nations of Europe against a common threat: Soviet Russia.

Now, nato’s existence revolves around Germany.

West Germany joined the alliance in 1955. Joining allowed it to regain the military independence it lost after World War ii. Obviously, Germany wasn’t too keen on keeping “the Germans down” part of nato. But all of Germany’s other attempts to regain military independence had failed.

In cooperation with France, German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer sought to create a European army to which Germany would be allowed to contribute. In this, Germany enjoyed the support of French Prime Minister René Pleven. But in 1954, the French Parliament stopped the endeavor, fearing German dominance.

Only then did Adenauer seek to negotiate with nato. Arguing that nato’s increasing responsibilities and the rise of the Soviet Union demanded a strong European partner, Adenauer’s request met ready ears in the security alliance. Germany was allowed to join the union, allowing it to regain military independence.

But Germany chaffed under nato’s restrictions. In 1956, just one year after Germany joined the alliance, Franz Josef Strauss, a strong critic of nato, was appointed defense minister. Strauss opposed nato’s structure as “an American protective alliance for free European countries”; he wanted it to be transformed into “an American-European alliance of equals.” He knew this wasn’t the intent of nato and that if his idea were to be executed it would break nato.

Despite the concern of many in the alliance, Germany quickly rose to become the “backbone of nato’s conventional defense in Central Europe” during the Cold War. But this backbone has always intended to one day break away from the alliance and support another structure of its own ideals.

nato members are supposed to each contribute at least 2 percent of their yearly gross domestic product to fund their military forces; however, according to all available data, Germany has consistently and unapologetically fallen short of this goal, spending 1.3 percent on average. In fact, Berlin plans to decrease military spending to 1.2 percent of gdp by 2023.

When America has criticized Germany for this, the Germans have pushed back, hard. U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grennell has been taking the lead in airing America’s grievances. In response, some Germans have accused him of acting like a colonial viceroy or leader of an occupying army—and they’ve called for him to be kicked out.

This is not the only bone of contention. Germany is forming a key strategic relationship with Russia through their pair of natural gas pipelines that run between the two countries under the Baltic Sea. If a deal is about gas and Russia, it’s not just a trade deal. Russia uses gas as a weapon, threatening cutoffs in the middle of winter, raising prices for adversaries and lowering them for friends. Germany is boosting Russia’s power in Eastern Europe and at the same time becoming more dependent upon Russia.

Germany and the European Union as a whole have repeatedly attacked U.S. economic interests. The EU regularly fines American tech companies. Europe is working hard to undermine American sanctions on Iran. While America engages in a trade war with China, Europe draws closer to Beijing.

“Berlin is not behaving like an ally, and not even behaving like a partner with whom Washington can have a tactical alignment,” wrote Sumantra Maitra at the Federalist last week. “Germany is openly hostile to America while, in perhaps the most insufferable development, sanctimoniously lecturing America.”

Germany has gotten a lot out of nato. The alliance helped it rebuild its military, it kept the Russians out of West Berlin and West Germany, and, as Maitra pointed out, it allowed the German-led EU to expand eastward. Maitra wrote:

Contrary to popular opinion, the first nato expansion idea in the early 1990s was from Germany, under the cynical and crafty Volker Rühe, who was clear about German frontiers shifting towards Russia. It was not the East Europeans, who even though were rightfully feeling threatened by Russia, driving the enlargement.

Alongside Madeline Albright, Rühe convinced the Clinton administration to push east, spreading the liberal institutions that now form the backbone of the new EU imperium.

Now that Germany has seemingly gotten everything it needs from the alliance, it is ignoring it.

This switch against America is a key trend we’ve been watching at the Trumpet, and one prophesied in your Bible. In an article titled “Germany and Russia’s Secret War Against America,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

Many elite Germans feel their nation has now gotten all it can from the U.S. and they are ready to move on. Some powerful Germans today are thinking more and more about the Holy Roman Empire, and they want modern Germany to assume more power of its own in the spirit of that empire. They want to establish Europe as a mighty, German-led superpower. …

The biblical book of Jeremiah is full of prophecy that is focused on the end time. You can see this plainly in Jeremiah 30. …

Jeremiah 1:13 records God showing the prophet a vision of “a seething pot; and the face thereof is toward the north.” This symbolic language is describing modern Germany. Beneath the surface, that nation is full of simmering dissatisfaction with the current world order. Germans are angry at the U.S., and especially furious with President Trump. The imperialistic ambition that prompted Germany to start both world wars is alive and well. It is “seething”! …

America, Britain, the Jewish nation (biblical “Judah”) and others should be alarmed by what is happening in Europe. Cooperation between Germany and Russia is setting the scene for a huge “seething pot” to spill over onto these nations! This boiling cauldron will scald everybody in America and Britain!

nato helped faced down Russia. But 70 years on, Germany no longer has a use for nato. For more about this shift and where it is leading, read “Germany and Russia’s Secret War Against America.”

NEW cover - iStock-1045879916.jpg

European Unity? Be Careful What You Wish For

Europe’s character will shape its future.

By Richard Palmer
Viktor Orbán Hails a New Era of Christian Expansionism in the Middle East

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán
Getty Images

Viktor Orbán Hails a New Era of Christian Expansionism in the Middle East

To preserve Christian Europe, Orbán believes that one has to convert the Middle East.

By Josué Michels • April 4

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is facing a battle in Europe. He claims to defend Christian Europe against a liberal Western world. In the European Union, he seems to be a lone voice who fights all those who tolerate the influx of millions of refugees and the persecution of Christians in the Middle East. But Orbán has supporters. Millions of Hungarians and other Europeans stand behind him, and he is even gaining the support of a few other EU leaders.

But Orbán’s strongest support comes from yet another place: the Roman Catholic Church.

Last September, the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference raised its voice to defend Orbán’s controversial migration policy. “There may be some questionable points but the government was trying to defend Europe and the country itself,” Bishop Andras Veres of Györ said.

For years, Orbán has been working on his own solution to the migrant crisis. As Western leaders and the liberal media wrote Orbán off as a far-right leader, the Vatican took note. Unnoticed by the West, Orbán has been laying the groundwork for a European Middle East policy that many other European leaders will follow.

From Approval to Cooperation

On January 22, Orbán welcomed Cardinal Mario Zenari, the Apostolic Nuncio to Syria, to Budapest. The central theme of their discussion was the consequences of the Syrian civil war on its Christian population. At Zenari’s request, Orbán committed Hungary to finance the operation of three Catholic hospices in Syria for one year through the Italian avsi Foundation: the Aleppo St. Louis Hospital, the French Hospital and the Italian Hospital in Damascus.

Orbán said his government seeks to address the conflict at its source rather than “bringing trouble over to Europe.” The $1.8 million aid to the Syrian hospitals should be seen as a sign of Hungary’s solidarity with the Catholic Church.

Hungary is the Christian project’s first public donor.

Through Orbán’s donation, hundreds of Syrian Christians will be able to receive necessary support. Zenari explained that the Open Hospitals project is significant as 54 percent of public hospitals and health centers in Syria are either completely closed or only partially operating due to the civil war. He emphasized that the hospice is also open to Muslims.

Orbán’s assistance to persecuted Christians in the Middle East is critical. His latest cooperation with the Vatican will prove of utmost importance. His meeting with Syria’s apostolic nuncio is a sign of the small beginnings of a new era of Christian expansionism.

Syria—the Vatican’s Launching Pad to Jerusalem

Since 2010, the Christian Syrian population has declined from 10 percent to less than 3 percent. Persecuted Christians facing death have fled the country, many to Europe. Zenari and the Vatican are concerned, and Orbán shares their concern.

Orbán knows that to protect Christian Europe, the battle must extend far beyond Europe’s borders. He wants to preserve Christian Europe by strengthening Christian communities in the Middle East.

For the Vatican, Syria is of special importance. Historically, emperors of the Holy Roman Empire established a Christian base in Syria as a launching pad for their conquest of Jerusalem. During the Crusades, holding Syria was crucial to controlling the Holy Land. Once the crusaders lost Syria, as in the second crusade in the 12th century, the goal of reaching Jerusalem quickly faded.

Today, Syria is torn apart by civil war. Yet the Bible predicts in Psalm 83 that Syria will ally again with Catholic Europe. This prophecy is explained in our free booklet The King of the South, by Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry.

Orbán and other European leaders are now working to establish another Christian stronghold in Syria. The Catholic Church’s goal to Christianize the Middle East remains the same. But history shows that whenever the Catholic Church has allied with European political leaders, its attempts to do so have been bloody.

Why the Vatican Took Note of Orbán

Orbán is proving to be a trustworthy ally in the Vatican’s long quest for Jerusalem.

Hungary under Orbán’s leadership has developed its own international development and humanitarian strategy. One goal of the Hungary Helps Initiative is to support persecuted Christians. The Hungarian Review commented:

The Hungary Helps Initiative pursues … a “smart help” policy for the management of migration crisis, and fights the silence in politics and the media about the persecution of Christians in the Western world. This includes not only embracing the cause of these communities, but also offering them direct help.

Unlike most other humanitarian projects, Hungary’s help program is specifically designed to help Christians. Muslims also benefit, and the program is designed to bring them into contact with Christianity.

Orbán doesn’t work through the large Western humanitarian aid organizations. Instead, he directly sponsors local Christian organizations and churches. The Hungary Helps Initiative has, among other projects, financed the reconstruction of destroyed Christian communities and the construction and reconstruction of Christian churches in the Middle East. Other governments have failed to provide Christians in the Middle East similar help, thus many Christian groups in the region have come to see Orbán as somewhat of a savior.

Orbán believes that the better that conditions for Christians are in the Middle East, the fewer refugees will be heading to Hungary. The special commissioner of Hungary Helps Initiative explained, “Without Christians in the Middle East, the countries will have more chaos. More chaos means more refugees. And we will see these refugees again at the borders of Europe and the borders of Hungary” (Trumpet translation throughout).

In other words, the more Christians there are in the Middle East, the safer the Middle East will be. Muslims have benefited from the Christian communities in the Middle East. Christian leaders believe that more of the same will bring lasting peace.

However, considering the existing tension between radical Islam and Christianity, this logic is questionable. While Hungary sponsors the construction of Christian churches, radical Islam targets them for destruction. Lasting peace will not result. Hungary recognizes this fact, so it is extending its military presence in the region to combat radical Islam.

According to the Hungarian Review, one of the initiative’s greatest achievements has been in Iraq. The Hungarian Catholic Church and the Chaldean Catholic Church constructed a school for refugee children in the Ankawa district of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. The school provides education to more than 600 refugee children, Christians and Muslims alike.

Furthermore, Orbán and Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael i Sako financed the reconstruction of Tesqopa, an Assyrian Christian community in northern Iraq. The town had been destroyed by the Islamic State in 2014. “Since then, more than a thousand families were able to return there, and in December 2017, the inauguration ceremony of the locality’s church was held as well,” the Hungarian Review noted. In honor of the initiative’s work, the town has been renamed Tel Askouf, which means “Hungary’s daughter.”

Thanks to Orbán’s contributions, thousands of Christians in Iraq have again found a home and place to worship. Iraqi Christian Human Rights Council tweeted: “PM Orban has provided millions in aid to Iraqi and Syrian Christians when no other government would. The aid has helped thousands of Christian families return to our towns in Iraq/Syria and survive persecution. ‘One Body but many parts,’ 1 Corinthians 12:12-27.”

Europe as a whole has done little to help persecuted Christians in the Middle East. Fearing to spark controversy, mainstream media have ignored the topic. Thus Orbán has attracted various Middle Eastern patriarchs, heads of churches, and other Christian representatives. In their eyes, he is one of their strongest supporters in the fight against the persecution of Christians in the Middle East.

Why Calvinist Orbán Needs the Vatican

Though Viktor Orbán cooperates with the Catholic Church, he is not Catholic. Orbán is part of the Calvinist Hungarian Reformed Church and has strongly opposed the liberal direction the Catholic Church has recently taken.

The time when doctrinal beliefs separated Catholics from Protestant reformers has long been over. For most people, religion is little more than an affiliation. The refugee crisis has revitalized Europe’s Christian identity. Many, especially older people, have stayed in the church only because they fear a Muslim takeover.

Orbán’s call for a religious revival has also little to do with spirituality and more to do with politics. Orbán tends to work with whichever institution holds more power and shares his goals. In most cases, that is the Catholic Church. In his quest to revive Europe’s Christian roots, Calvinist Orbán and many Catholic conservatives are united. Today, Orbán has no reservations in cooperating with the Catholic Church to achieve his goal. But Orbán has some major disagreements with Pope Francis and his liberal approach to the migrant crisis.

To succeed in his ambition to preserve Christian Europe and convert the Middle East, Orbán will have to submit to and cooperate with the Vatican and the rest of Europe. He already supports the Vatican’s initiative in Syria. We can expect a much stronger relationship to build over the coming year.

Strong cooperation might not be entirely feasible under the more liberal rule of Pope Francis, but there are plenty of other Catholic leaders who think much like Orbán does. More and more religious and political leaders are realizing that religion has lost much of its former power. Only through united effort can disparate religious groups reach their common goal. This realization drives Orbán and others back to the Vatican.

Herbert W. Armstrong, founder of the Plain Truth newsmagazine, prophesied that the Catholic Church would reunite with its daughter churches. In 1963, he wrote, “Protestant churches everywhere are gravitating toward union with the Roman Catholic Church. These religious movements are speeding the fulfillment of the prophecies of the resurrected Roman Empire.” In the Plain Truth magazine, he boldly stated: “Protestantism will be absorbed into the ‘mother’ church …” (October 1961). Mr. Armstrong based his forecast on a prophecy in Isaiah 47.

The Rest of the Holy Roman Empire Will Follow

Prime Minister Orbán’s founding work in the Middle East is worth studying, as it follows a historic pattern that Bible prophecy foretells will repeat one more time on the largest scale ever. Consider how the Middle East would transform if more leaders of European nations more powerful than Hungary showed the same dedication.

The EU may view Hungary as an outsider, but Hungary sees itself as a pioneer. “We would like the European Union to embrace all that the Hungary Helps Program stands for and to adopt it within its own policies,” stated Tristan Azbej, deputy state secretary in the Hungarian government. Following “Hungary’s daughter,” they would like to see settlements such as “Germany’s son” or “the UN’s grandson” built, Azbej said.

The Bible prophesies that more EU nations will indeed cooperate with the Catholic Church and follow Hungary’s course in the Middle East.

Jeremiah 1:15 prophesies that “all the families of the kingdoms of the north” are about to surround Jerusalem. The “kingdoms of the north” refers to a prophesied resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire in Europe, led by Germany. But notice, this prophecy indicates that these kingdoms will include various families. Over the centuries, families have grown large and become nations.

From Daniel 2 and Revelation 17, we know there will be 10 kings leading 10 nations or groups of nations in Europe. Revelation 17:12 says, “And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast.” These kings will be controlled not by liberal Western institutions, but by the Catholic Church (verse 1).

Hungary under Orbán is only a small part of this prophesied union. But his work in the Middle East gives us a glimpse of where all Europe is heading. These rising 10 kings will be heavily involved in the Middle East. On the one hand, they will oppose radical Islam led by Iran (Daniel 11:40). On the other, they will establish their own religious headquarters in the region (verse 45).

As Revelation 17:13 shows, these kings will unite under one government. This powerful union will not come about until one overarching leader, prophesied in Daniel 8, unites them. Mr. Flurry has suggested that this prophesied strongman could come on the scene in 2019.

When he assumes power, we will soon see the most powerful resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire. This strongman will make use of the pioneering work Orbán has done in the Middle East and that others have done in Europe.

The Bible refers to this time as the Great Tribulation, “a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation” (Daniel 12:1). But while Mr. Armstrong prophesied of this coming cataclysmic catastrophe, his message was also the most hope-filled message this world has ever heard. Bible prophecy points people to their Creator, who is about to intervene in world affairs and bring true, lasting solutions to the world’s problems.

A casual reading of news will not give you understanding of God’s plan, but our free literature will enlighten those willing to heed God’s message today. Request your free copy of The King of the South and Jerusalem in Prophecy to learn where world events in the Middle East are ultimately leading.

Trends

