We Were Right About Iran

Turning From Our Wicked Ways President Donald Trump read from 2 Chronicles 7 during the “America Reads the Bible” event. Recognize the true prophetic significance of these verses.

Study Like Herbert W. Armstrong Herbert W. Armstrong began to deeply study the Bible in 1926. One hundred years later, discover what his lifelong Bible study habit can teach you today.

The Infinitesimal Start of God’s Worldwide Work Revelation 2 and 3 describe seven eras of God’s Church. The sixth era of the Church began in the small town of Eugene, Oregon. Appreciate the lessons Herbert W. Armstrong learned at the start of the Philadelphia era.

We Ought to Be Teachers Billions of dollars are funneled into America’s educational system annually. But are these schools really teaching young people what they need to know? Recognize the only true foundation of education.

Building the Character of Jesus Christ God the Father and Jesus Christ have perfect, holy, righteous character. The Bible reveals that God desires to reproduce that same perfect character in us. Understand God’s ultimate purpose for placing man on Earth.

The Sequel to the War of the Wills Romans 7 describes the Apostle Paul’s personal battle against the pulls of the flesh. Discover how Paul won this war of the wills.

Why America Put Troops in Germany The U.S. has had a strong military presence in Germany since the end of World War II. Understand what removing U.S. troops from Germany could mean for the future of NATO and the world.