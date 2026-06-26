We Were Right About Iran

By Gerald Flurry • June 26, 2026
The Prophet Daniel wrote about a future confrontation between the king of the north and the king of the south. We are now in the time when these two major powers are quickly rising! The king of the south is stirring up trouble even today. It is critical that you know the identity of this prophesied power!
President Donald Trump read from 2 Chronicles 7 during the “America Reads the Bible” event. Recognize the true prophetic significance of these verses.
Herbert W. Armstrong began to deeply study the Bible in 1926. One hundred years later, discover what his lifelong Bible study habit can teach you today.
Revelation 2 and 3 describe seven eras of God’s Church. The sixth era of the Church began in the small town of Eugene, Oregon. Appreciate the lessons Herbert W. Armstrong learned at the start of the Philadelphia era.
Billions of dollars are funneled into America’s educational system annually. But are these schools really teaching young people what they need to know? Recognize the only true foundation of education.
God the Father and Jesus Christ have perfect, holy, righteous character. The Bible reveals that God desires to reproduce that same perfect character in us. Understand God’s ultimate purpose for placing man on Earth.
Romans 7 describes the Apostle Paul’s personal battle against the pulls of the flesh. Discover how Paul won this war of the wills.
The U.S. has had a strong military presence in Germany since the end of World War II. Understand what removing U.S. troops from Germany could mean for the future of NATO and the world.
Artemis II broke the record for the furthest humanity has traveled from Earth. This dramatic scientific feat parallels how far man is from God after 6,000 years of false education. Recognize the truth about this great paradox.