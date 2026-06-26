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See Key of David presenter and Trumpet executive editor Stephen Flurry in person for lectures in Charlotte, North Carolina and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Click here to learn more

We Were Right About Iran

The Bible predicts that Iran will play a key role in end time prophecy. How does America’s war against Iran fit in with this prophecy? Discover what the Bible predicts for Iran’s future.

By Gerald Flurry • June 26, 2026

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The Prophet Daniel wrote about a future confrontation between the king of the north and the king of the south. We are now in the time when these two major powers are quickly rising! The king of the south is stirring up trouble even today. It is critical that you know the identity of this prophesied power!

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