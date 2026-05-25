U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation on Friday to care for her husband, who was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Gabbard wrote in her resignation letter that her husband, Abraham Williams, faces major health challenges in the weeks and months ahead and that, effective June 30, “I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

President Trump named Aaron Lukas, her deputy, to serve as acting director of national intelligence.

Gabbard’s time leading America’s 18 intelligence agencies was often difficult. She was frequently left out of key national security meetings about issues such as Iran and Venezuela. Many people inside the White House and in Congress viewed her as outside of the president’s core national security team.

A former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, Gabbard ran for president in 2020. She later broke with the Democratic Party and strongly supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

While she had a contentious relationship with parts of the intelligence community, President Trump thanked her for her service. On Truth Social he wrote, “Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her.” He especially liked her work on election security and her criticism of the RussiaGate hoax.

The loss of Gabbard is a blow to the Trump administration’s war against the “deep state.” Exposing the crimes of the Obama administration and reducing the Central Intelligence Agency’s influence over the government are vital to the nation’s future, and Gabbard was one of the few willing to fight the deep state. For more information, read “Barack Obama Exposed for Treason,” by Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry.