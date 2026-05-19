Will U.S.-China Trade Truce Come at Taiwan’s Expense?

American and Chinese officials will create two new organizations—a “board of trade” and a “board of investment”—to reduce tariffs and boost bilateral commerce between the world’s two largest economies, the White House said Sunday. The news comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to Beijing last week. Though it is being touted as a victory, it casts a troubling shadow over Taiwan’s independence.

China also agreed to buy 200 American-made Boeing aircraft as well as aircraft components, and purchase at least $17 billion per year in agricultural products. It said it will resolve U.S. concerns over supply chain disruptions and shortages of rare earth and certain other critical minerals.

The U.S. statement makes no mention of Taiwan, but China’s readout called the island the “most important issue” in U.S.-China relations and warned that American mishandling of the matter would lead to “clashes and even conflicts.”

In December, the Trump administration approved a record $11 billion arms package for Taiwan. However, after the China trip, Trump said he was weighing whether to move forward on a second $13 billion arms deal with Taiwan.

“I haven’t approved it yet,” he said. “We’re going to see what happens. I may do it; I may not do it. I’m holding that in abeyance, and it depends on China. It’s a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly. It’s a lot of weapons.”

For decades, the Trumpet has warned that America’s lack of resolve will be the primary factor that enables China to seize Taiwan. In 1998, after President Bill Clinton yielded to Chinese pressure and issued a statement critical of Taiwanese independence, Gerald Flurry wrote:

The Chinese leaders pressured the president and America to speak against our freedom-loving friends before the whole world. … The people of Taiwan fear for their future. They feel betrayed. … Once again, America has showcased its broken will to the whole world. … How could anyone fail to see that Taiwan is destined to become a part of mainland China? These [23 million] people are going to be forced into the Chinese mold; and it is going to happen for one reason: because of a pitifully weak-willed America. Does freedom really mean so little to us?

Mr. Flurry grounded his analysis of America’s faltering will, and its role in the China-Taiwan equation, in biblical prophecy.

Leviticus 26 records God’s warning to the descendants of Israel—mainly modern America and Britain—that if they refused to obey Him, then He would “break the pride of [their] power” (verse 19).

With President Trump openly discussing Taiwan as a “negotiating chip,” it is clearer than ever that America’s broken will is going to shatter the nation’s independence. To understand, order your free copy of Russia and China in Prophecy.