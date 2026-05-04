Approximately 5,000 American troops will redeploy out of Germany in the next 6 to 12 months, the U.S. Department of War announced on Friday. The next day, President Donald Trump said: “We’re going to cut way down, and we’re cutting a lot further than 5,000.”

The United States has 80,000 to 100,000 troops stationed in Europe, more than 35,000 of whom are in Germany.

This is part of the ongoing prophesied break between America and Germany.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told afp the decision was anticipated and used the opportunity to frame the withdrawal as yet another reason for Germany to rearm, remarking, “We Europeans must take greater responsibility for our security.”

told the decision was anticipated and used the opportunity to frame the withdrawal as yet another reason for Germany to rearm, remarking, “We Europeans must take greater responsibility for our security.” Trump also announced on Friday night on Truth Social that he will increase the tariff rate on cars and trucks from the European Union from 15 percent to 25 percent.

EU member states have long relied on the U.S. for protection and benefited from it as a trading partner. Germany has not considered this a permanent solution but rather an arrangement of convenience.

The nato alliance “has kept Germany’s military down,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in 2022, “but it has also helped its economy become one of the best in the world and helped it reunite and exert unquestioned political power over Europe! And German elites still feel ‘kept down’ compared to what they know their economy, politics and military could be.”

Germany knows that it can build Europe into an unprecedented superpower if it gets these nations to stop relying on the U.S. and look to its leadership. The U.S. troop withdrawal will hasten this trend.