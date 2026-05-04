China opened tariff-free access to its market to 53 of Africa’s 54 nations, effective from May 1, another advancement of the Chinese Communist Party’s global anti-America trade network.

The move expands a zero-tariff policy that China put in place for 33 African nations in December 2024.

That policy helped lift China-Africa trade to a record $347 billion last year—up 17.7 percent over the previous year.

China-Africa trade to a record $347 billion last year—up 17.7 percent over the previous year. With tariff-free access to Chinese markets now being rolled out to the entire continent except Eswatini (excluded due to its ties with Taiwan) this figure is expected to further increase.

The development will last until at least April 30, 2028, according to China’s Commerce Ministry. It is likely to boost China’s purchases of African oil, gas, copper, cobalt, iron ore, manganese, chromium, bauxite and gold, as well as agricultural, processed foods and manufactured products. China’s sales of a wide range of manufactured items to Africa will also likely increase.

The move will create “development opportunities for African countries,” the Chinese Communist Party’s Commerce Ministry wrote in a statement.

In a thinly veiled swipe at American tariff policies, it added that the measure comes during an era when “unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise.”

China’s move is a “soft power masterstroke,” wrote Semafor Africa’s managing editor Alexis Akwagyiram:

[T]he policy marks a major market access opportunity for the continent and positions Beijing as a trusted ally in stark contrast to Washington, which has wielded tariffs punitively.

Neo-colonialism: The zero-tariff policy aligns with China’s broader push to expand its economic trade flows across all of Africa—from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean. The Chinese Communist Party is accomplishing this through aggressive infrastructure financing and construction, long-term operating concessions, trade integration and, when opportune, amassing bits of partner nations’ sovereignty.

The push is giving the Chinese Communist Party ever-greater control over decision-making in capitals across Africa, while tightening its grip on the continent’s supply chains and key maritime choke points.

Together, these maneuvers are positioning China not just as Africa’s leading economic partner but as a power broker with growing leverage across the continent.

Biblical prophecy warns that countries around the globe will build a vast trade network, with China as a major hub. This network’s primary purpose will be to block the United States and some of its allies out of global trade. To understand the details of this prophesied trade alliance, read our Trends article “Why the Trumpet Watches the Development of a Massive Anti-American Trade Bloc.”