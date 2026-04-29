Dr. David Morens, who worked closely with Dr. Anthony Fauci, was arrested yesterday, charged with serious federal crimes, including destroying or hiding government records. The case exposes more official wrongdoing during the covid-19 crisis.

Morens was a senior adviser at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Fauci was the director, from 2006 to 2022. The U.S. Department of Justice and the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services say he covered up information about how covid -19 began.

-19 began. Investigators say Morens used his personal Google e-mail account instead of his official work e-mail to hide messages from review by Congress and the public. They allege that in his e-mails, he bragged about destroying records and avoiding transparency and learned from a “ foia [Freedom of Information Act] lady” how to hide information.

Lawmakers who investigated the covid pandemic praised the arrest.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) said his team found those e-mails more than two years ago. Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky) said Morens was caught “red-handed” trying to hide facts about the virus’s origins.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche called it a “profound abuse of trust” during a frightening time for America.

This is one of the first arrests connected to people in power who hid the truth during the covid-19 pandemic.

The case centers on a research grant about bat coronaviruses in China. After many grew concerned that covid -19 might have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, the grant was canceled.

-19 might have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, the grant was canceled. Prosecutors say Morens and others worked to get the money back and push the idea that the virus came from nature, not a lab. He knew this was a lie, but he pushed the lie so that he and other members of the U.S. government could escape accountability for what they had done.

“covid-19 turned our world on its head,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry writes in America Under Attack. He continues:

It enabled unprecedented government oppression worldwide. Where did this virus come from? We do not yet know everything there is to know, but its murky origins are becoming clearer. The emerging picture makes an absolutely incredible scenario look more and more plausible: that American leaders contributed to engineering covid-19 as a bioweapon for “fundamentally transforming” America.

Morens’s arrest is now shedding further detail on exactly how America’s leaders pursued this sinister goal.