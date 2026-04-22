Dems Win Big With Virginia Redistricting

Yesterday, Virginia voters narrowly approved a constitutional amendment that lets the Democratic-led state legislature use a new congressional district map. This change could help Democrats gain up to four additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections.

Virginia currently has 11 congressional districts; Democrats hold six and Republicans hold five. The new map is drawn to favor Democrats strongly. Based on recent election results, experts project it could shift the state’s delegation to as many as 10 Democrats and just one Republican.

The vote marks a key moment in the ongoing national fight over mid-decade redistricting.

It started last summer when President Donald Trump encouraged Republican-led states, such as Texas, to redraw their maps to gain more seats. Democrats in Virginia pushed back with their own plan, and voters approved it in a close election.

This new map bypasses Virginia’s usual bipartisan redistricting commission for now. The change is temporary and applies to the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections.

However, legal challenges are still pending, including a case before the Virginia Supreme Court that could affect whether the new map is used.

God is using President Trump to temporarily save America long enough for people to have a chance to repent of their sins, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in America Under Attack. Yet if the American people do not take this chance, greater destruction than the Obama-Biden administration awaits. This year’s midterm elections will indicate whether the Trump resurgence is coming to an end.