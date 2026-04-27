Germany, Not Trump, Is Killing NATO

The Wall Street Journal broke the news on April 14 that European countries are working on a “European nato.” According to European officials, this is not meant to replace nato but to safeguard it in case the United States withdraws. Unsurprisingly, the key player is Germany.

But this isn’t breaking news at all. Germany’s membership in the alliance was, from the beginning, a Trojan horse.

“Crucially, a political reversal in Berlin is boosting momentum,” the Wall Street Journal writes. “For decades, Germany resisted French-led calls for greater European sovereignty in its defense, preferring to keep America as the ultimate guarantor of European security.”

In truth, Germany joined nato only after the French Parliament rejected the idea of a European army in 1954. Germany has used nato to advance its military ambitions instead. In the last 10 years, this has accelerated.

On Dec. 11, 2017, the European Union launched a military pact called Permanent Structured Cooperation that includes logistics, transportation and training missions to help member countries coordinate with one another.

The next year, then U.S. Ambassador to nato Kay Bailey Hutchison said that if recent European military developments become “a protectionist vehicle for the EU,” it threatens to “splinter the strong security alliance that we have.”

“Splinter is not a strong enough word. Germany is threatening to tear apart nato,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry warned at the time.

A Dagger Rammed in NATO’s Heart

Germany and other European leaders are drastically increasing military spending, leading military exercises through nato command structures and filling more nato leadership positions.

This has all been in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands. “The difference now is that Europeans are taking steps under their own initiative, due to Trump’s growing hostility, rather than as a result of U.S. goading,” the Wall Street Journal wrote.

It also stated that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is concerned “about the U.S.’s dependability as an ally during the Trump presidency and beyond, according to people familiar with his thinking.”

Many are concerned about what Trump is doing, but no one seems concerned about what Germany is doing.

The U.S. was the heart of nato. Its original goal was to deter Russia and ensure Germany would never again dominate the Continent. A German-led militarized Europe hostile to the U.S. is ramming a dagger in the heart of nato.

According to the Journal:

Only after Berlin moved did contingency planning turn into tackling practical military questions, such as who would run nato’s air and missile defenses, reinforcement corridors into Poland and the Baltic states, logistics networks and major regional exercises if U.S. officers stepped aside. These remain the biggest challenges, officials said. … Germany’s shift opened the way to the most sensitive element of sovereign European defense: replacing the U.S. nuclear umbrella. After Trump threatened to invade Greenland, Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron then opened discussions over whether France’s nuclear deterrent could be extended to cover other European nations, including Germany.

We recently wrote about Germany’s reach for France’s nukes. But outside the Trumpet, almost no one seems concerned that the very nation that launched two world wars is leading the charge.

Our world is blind to this danger because it ignores history and Bible prophecy.

The Official Breaking Point

“It all began with, if you want to know the truth, Greenland,” Trump said regarding a possible withdrawal from nato. “We want Greenland. They don’t want to give it to us, and I said, ‘OK, bye bye.’”

One can certainly argue that Trump’s approach to Greenland was not strategically thought through. However, his erratic actions exposed a far greater danger.

On January 16, an important date, Danish, French, German, Norwegian, Slovenian and Swedish soldiers landed on Greenland to allegedly prepare for a nato military “exercise.”

However, as Danish broadcaster DR revealed on March 19, Danish soldiers brought blood from blood banks in Denmark and explosive devices to blow up runways in case the U.S. actually invaded.

On January 17, Trump threatened heavy tariffs on all European countries involved, and they threatened countermeasures. Trump backed down but remained suspicious. (Read “Did America and Europe Almost Get Into a War?” to learn more.)

Around the same time, the Iranian regime started slaughtering tens of thousands of its own people. Trump’s focus shifted to Iran, and he prepared a military intervention that began February 28.

But again, he faced stronger opposition than anticipated. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump looked to European allies to help keep the seaway open. They refused.

In Trump’s eyes, this showed that nato members would never come to America’s aid. The Europeans claimed nato is a defense alliance, not one that supports aggression. Apparently, they were more concerned about isolating the U.S. than stopping Iran from getting nukes.

Claiming nato as a defense alliance sounds noble, but that’s not how Germany used the alliance in the Balkans.

Germany’s NATO War Against Serbia

As Mr. Flurry wrote in the February 2002 Trumpet issue, “nato became Germany’s pawn in knocking out an old World War ii enemy.”

Many have forgotten that nato’s war on the Balkans was not triggered by an attack on nato. Nor did it have a mandate from the United Nations. It was encouraged by an apparently higher authority: Germany.

In 1991, Slovenia and Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia. In December that year, Germany, followed by Pope John Paul ii, recognized the breakaway states while most of the world opposed it. Serbia and Montenegro insisted on forming a new Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, but their plans were never recognized. Croatia’s breakaway led to civil war. Mr. Flurry wrote:

Germany encouraged nato attacks with the strongest language. The German defense minister, Rudolf Scharping, said in a March 1999 television interview on zdf that “genocide is starting.” Very strong vocabulary. He caused many to think about genocide. It became common to hear that word regarding Kosovo.

Absolute genocide is what Germany attempted in World War ii. But then Germany accused its World War ii enemy of doing what it was guilty of.

That year, nato started its bombing campaign. It was the first time Germany joined a military campaign since World War ii. Mr. Flurry wrote:

What does it mean to have 75 percent of the nato military power in the Kosovo conflict supplied by the U.S.? It means that Germany actually pressured and directed nato—especially the U.S.—to carry out its own ambitions within Europe! … Germany had all of nato fighting for its cause, and it seems nobody wants to even discuss how it all began.

In World War ii, the Serbs were Germany’s enemy and America’s ally. The U.S. caved to Germany’s imperialistic goals.

That is shocking history in light of Germany’s refusal to help end the evil Iranian regime.

In the following years, Germany used nato to establish military missions in the region. In Germany’s Conquest of the Balkans, Mr. Flurry writes: “That means that the EU used ‘nato planning and assets’—mostly U.S.—to build this Frankenstein monster. And the monster is already turning against its primary builder—America!”

Germany has done a masterful job of controlling the narrative. Read Germany’s Conquest of the Balkans to understand what really happened.

How Germany Undermined NATO

“These Germans know that nato is an obstacle to their goal,” Mr. Flurry wrote in “Germany and Russia’s Secret War Against America.” “Back when nato was first founded, its first secretary general, Hastings Ismay, explained its main purpose: ‘Keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.’ The notion of keeping ‘the Germans down’ directly contradicts the imperialistic ambitions that are growing more intense among many elite Germans today.”

For years Germany has fought this mantra—unsurprisingly, together with Russia.

After Russia attacked Georgia in 2008, Mr. Flurry wrote of then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (now Germany’s president):

The fact that Steinmeier was so quick to dismiss the idea of nato membership for Georgia and Ukraine tells you something else: Germany sees that it doesn’t have a future with nato anyway! Its ultimate plan is to kick nato aside and stand as an independent power! It doesn’t respect America’s view on these nations. So America ends up being a dupe all along the way.

In the following years, the symbol of Russian-German cooperation became the Nord Stream pipelines that brought cheap Russian gas to Germany.

Donald Trump criticized the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in 2018 and sanctioned it. Mr. Flurry wrote at the time:

Nord Stream 2 binds Russia and Germany together in a way that undermines nato. In fact, though Russia and Germany will not say so, this pipeline project is clearly intended to wreck nato. Why would these nations want to do that? Well, it is easy to see why Russia would. Russian President Vladimir Putin views nato as a force that restricts Russia’s rise and slows down his quest to rebuild the old Soviet Empire. He has made no secret of his loathing for this U.S.-led organization. So his reason for wanting to unravel it is plain. What is not as obvious is the fact that Germany also wants to eliminate nato.

In many ways Germany’s partnership with Russia enabled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On the surface, it looks like the German-Russian partnership has since broken. However, the two countries are still pursuing their goal of breaking apart nato. Germany is also using Ukraine to advance its own military technology—without endangering Russia’s conquest.

Tomorrow’s News Today

In “Germany’s Secret Deal With Russia—Exposed,” Mr. Flurry wrote:

Removing America will put Germany on top of a Europe scrambling to ensure it has the firepower to defend itself. This military force would not fight for nato and the American-led world order, but it will fight for a European-led world order.

If you have read our publications over the years, you expected a break between the U.S. and Germany.

“We seem to have forgotten the history of Germany,” Mr. Flurry wrote in our January 1995 Trumpet. “Assuming the Germans are trustworthy military allies, or lovers, is going to be a fatal delusion! The Assyrians, or Germans, are going to inflict a monstrous betrayal on Israel in the end time (Ezekiel 23). It will probably be the most destructive betrayal in history.”

The Bible’s prophecies have informed Mr. Flurry’s writing over the years. We have no excuse to believe this “European nato” is happenstance. It has been meticulously planned, and it not only marks the death of nato but will lead to the death of millions of people. Jesus Christ Himself prophesied that no flesh would be saved alive if He didn’t intervene. Request a free copy of our booklet Nuclear Armageddon Is ‘At the Door’ to understand.

As you see these prophecies come to pass, do you believe what God says?