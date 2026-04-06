Will South Korea Soon Regain Full Control of Its Armed Forces?

By population, South Korea sits around 30th in the world. Yet it boasts the fifth-strongest military, thanks to cutting-edge technology, a roaring domestic weapons industry and an outsized force of active troops and reserves. This nation clearly sees defense as a top priority. Across all conventional metrics, it is a military heavyweight entirely able to defend its territory.

Yet the full story is more complex. Were South Korea to be invaded tomorrow, the nation’s officials would not have final authority over their armed forces. That authority instead rests in the hands of a foreigner: an American four-star general.

South Korea Military Power Ranking Since 2005

(Global Firepower Rankings)



2005 ➜ World Rank: 14th

2006 ➜ World Rank: 14th

2007 ➜ World Rank: 12th

2008 ➜ World Rank: 12th

2009 ➜ World Rank: 12th

2010 ➜ World Rank: 12th

2011 ➜ World Rank: 7th

2012 ➜… pic.twitter.com/Tp9p5aDtn5 — GlobalStatsX (@GlobalStatsX) March 19, 2026

This unique arrangement dates back to 1950, when the powerful, Soviet-backed North Korean Army invaded South Korea, whose forces were underequipped and significantly weaker. With survival on the line, South Korean authorities transferred operational control (opcon) of all South Korean forces to the United Nations Command under United States leadership. This measure enabled South Korea to retake some territory and avoid defeat. Following the 1953 armistice that halted the war, South Korea signed a Mutual Defense Treaty with America, becoming an official U.S. ally.

For the next three decades, even as the relationship evolved, the U.S. maintained opcon over South Korean forces. Yet during those years, South Korea became a vibrant democracy and an economic titan with a maturing military and an intensifying national desire for autonomy. The arrangement began to chafe. By the late 1980s, regaining opcon became a major topic in South Korean politics.

The pressure kept building, and in 1994 South Korea took opcon back—but only during times of peace. In the event of war, combined South Korean and U.S. forces would still operate under a U.S. commander.

South Korea quietly won the missile defense arms race, and almost nobody noticed.



While Washington was busy explaining why Patriot batteries cost as much as a small country’s GDP, Seoul’s Cheongung system went 29 for 30 in its combat debut over Iranian airspace. That is a… pic.twitter.com/wEG2JAIiwi — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) April 2, 2026

This has remained the framework ever since. It has enabled South Korea to balance economic success, military protection and a degree of autonomy in defense matters. The arrangement has also been of immense strategic value to America, providing access to South Korean bases and enabling the deployment of tens of thousands of U.S. troops in a critical part of East Asia, near major current and potential adversaries. Key benefits to the U.S. include deterring North Korea, countering China’s increasing military belligerence, safeguarding Taiwan, and keeping crucial shipping lanes free and open.

Despite the successes of the framework, some in South Korea and the U.S. have come to look upon it with a jaundiced eye.

U.S. President Donald Trump has long taken a skeptical and transactional view of the alliance—one that contrasts sharply with the more values-guided approach of his predecessors in the White House, such as Ronald Reagan. During Trump’s first term, he repeatedly pressed South Korea to dramatically increase what it pays for the alliance, at one point even demanding that South Korea quintuple its contribution.

This pressure has continued in President Trump’s second term, as he has maintained a hard line on burden-sharing and added to it heavy economic pressure in the form of tariffs. His tariff rates on South Korea have exceeded even those of many nations that are not U.S. allies. This has reinforced the perception among South Koreans that President Trump does not see their nation as a partner and may be eager to end the alliance.

While Europe and India Signs a Century Deal With Two Billion People, Trump Slaps Tariffs on His friends in South Korea.



The contrast is stark: the EU is expanding its global reach through a landmark deal with India, while Trump alienates a critical ally by weaponizing trade… https://t.co/SwLG2W4bEU — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) January 27, 2026

While the U.S. still stations 28,500 troops in South Korea and keeps the nation under its nuclear umbrella, Trump has repeatedly said it should take charge of its own defense. “We built South Korea,” he said in July 2025. “We stayed there. It’s OK. We rebuilt it. And we stayed there, and they pay us very little for the military.”

South Korean officials and analysts have increasingly voiced concern about the reliability of U.S. commitments, questioning whether America would still help defend them in the event of an attack. Public opinion reflects this unease, with recent polling showing more than 70 percent of South Koreans support the idea of developing an indigenous nuclear weapons program instead of relying on America’s deterrent.

During an Armed Forces Day ceremony in October, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung told his people:

We should move toward a strong, self-reliant defense, based on our pride and confidence in our military power. To ensure peace and prosperity for the Republic of Korea, we must not depend on anyone else but strengthen our own power.

Lee then specifically said his nation must regain wartime opcon:

The Republic of Korea will lead a joint defense posture with Washington by regaining the operational control based on firm rok-U.S. alliance. Solid combined defense capability and posture will not only bring peace and stability to the Korean Peninsula but also contribute to the region’s stability and shared prosperity.

President Lee followed these remarks up in January, saying:

Self-reliant national defense is the most basic of basics amid the unstable international situation. It would be unacceptable for the Republic of Korea to be unable to protect itself.

Such sentiments are not new and cannot be blamed entirely on President Trump’s skeptical and often dismissive stance toward the alliance. For years, there has been an undercurrent in South Korea pushing for greater military sovereignty. This is partly because the people understand that no other U.S. ally—not Japan, the Philippines, Germany nor any other nation—functions under a system in which its forces are automatically subordinated to an American commander in wartime. Many South Koreans have long viewed this arrangement as a humiliation and an affront to national dignity.

President Trump’s approach—particularly his unpredictability—has increased the number of South Koreans who seek full control over their military and added to their urgency. This means cracks in the alliance are emerging. What has long been a pillar of stability in East Asia is beginning to show visible fissures. If current trends continue, the U.S.-South Korea alliance will soon be rubble.

This is a development the Trumpet has long anticipated. Biblical prophecy describes a future alliance of Asian nations—detailed in books such as Ezekiel, Daniel and Revelation. These passages show that Russia will be the leading power, with China as the other main nation. The Scriptures show that other smaller Asian nations, including the Koreas, will also join this bloc.

Viewed alongside prophecies describing the decline of American global dominance, the trajectory becomes clear: the days of the U.S.-South Korea alliance are numbered.

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explores these prophecies in his booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia.’ He explains that this coming Asian confederation will play a central role in the most devastating conflict in human history. Yet he also emphasizes that these events lead to the most hope-filled imaginable outcome. These developments, he writes, will ultimately give way to “a peaceful and prosperous new age for the entire Earth!”

To understand, order your free copy of The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia.’