Guttenberg: Hungary’s Election Is Europe’s Chance to Become Capable

The European Union’s foreign policy has often been “held ‘hostage’ by a single member state,” former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg wrote in his March 26 newsletter. While the Czech Republic and Slovakia also contribute to “the EU’s virtual paralysis on key geopolitical issues,” Hungary, under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, “is currently at the center of the European deadlock.” But perhaps not for long. Elections on April 12 “will determine whether Europe’s most stubborn veto player remains in office,” Guttenberg said.

That’s why the election “represents above all an opportunity to make Europe capable of taking geopolitical action,” Guttenberg wrote.

But the window of opportunity is brief. Germany’s and France’s far-right parties are gaining popularity. “If they were to assume a governing role or a role of support, the obstructionist patterns currently evident in Budapest would shift to the heart of the EU—with very different consequences for reform, Ukraine and security policy,” warned Guttenberg.

These are the topics that currently determine if the EU can become a superpower. The conglomerate of nations has been held back by individual nations’ unwillingness to green-light reforms—e.g. give up their sovereignty to a German-dominated EU. Aid to Ukraine and security policies are closely connected. Europe has ambitions to become a united military power. The ongoing war provides both impetus and a testing ground to achieve it. But Orbán has been blocking these ambitions.

Guttenberg admits that Orbán’s policies of isolation from the EU, his conservative policies for a “Christian West” and closeness to Russia haven’t fared badly for the Hungarian people. While he has remained on good terms with Russia, he has also invested heavily in Hungary’s military, including large orders of modern German tanks. His migration, energy and defense policies were all welcomed by large sections of the population.

That’s why he was able to hold onto power for so long, and it has been difficult to find a viable alternative. Until now. Guttenberg explained:

Ultimately, Orbán is less of an ideological crusader and more of a strategic power politician. Concepts such as “illiberal democracy” or the rhetoric of the “Christian West” serve primarily as overarching narratives designed to stabilize a polarized, clientelist system. This does not necessarily legitimize his policies, but it shifts the analytical focus: Those who view him solely as a demon underestimate the rationality of his approach—and thus also the difficulties of changing such a system from within and without. Orbán’s opponent Péter Magyar focuses on this intersection of foreign policy and systemic issues. He presents himself as a “critically pro-European” conservative: in favor of the rule of law and ties to the West, against corruption and the abuse of veto power, but without breaking with the culturally conservative profile of many Hungarian voters. From today’s perspective, the key difference from Orbán would be less a completely different ideology than a shift in practice: less obstruction, more predictability toward the EU and nato and a retreat from the demonstrative closeness to Moscow and Beijing. Magyar announces that he will correct the pro-Russian bias, stop misusing sanctions and aid packages as leverage, and bring Hungary back onto a course of “loyal cooperation” with the EU—while maintaining caution regarding Ukraine’s rapid EU accession. This is precisely where the structural significance of the Hungarian election lies. It could change Europe—not because Budapest would suddenly become a role model, but because a central obstacle to EU foreign policy would be removed. And that is why it will be worth looking to Budapest in two weeks. Hungary, Europe’s former anchor, can open up a new opportunity for Europe at a critical time.

In essence, the difference between Magyar and Orbán is that one is willing to submit to the German-led EU and the other is not.

Orbán’s Struggle Against German Dominance

This fits with Orbán’s view of the upcoming election. Last July, Orbán said: “I am not fighting Péter Magyar and the Tisza Party, but their German masters. … It has always been dictated from outside what this country needs. And such people are always found by foreign powers who care about what happens in Hungary and want to influence Hungarian events.”

By opposing Orbán, the EU is indirectly supporting Magyar. Hungarians who hope to have their future associated with the EU rather than with Russia thus have a clear choice.

Bible prophecy indicates that the pro-EU, or rather pro-German, political forces in Hungary will win. Referencing a prophecy in Revelation 17, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote, “It is almost certain that Hungary will be part of the coming 10-nation European superpower.”

Through Orbán, Hungary has been going in that direction for quite some time, and Magyar doesn’t plan to change it. However, the Holy Roman Empire has often been ruled by Germany, and Bible prophecy indicates it will be again.

This is the most concerning aspect: Germany is using the EU to force its will on individual European countries.

Consider that in 2023, Poland’s Law and Justice party, which accused Germany of trying to create a Fourth Reich “built on the basis of the EU,” lost power. This marked a “massive German victory,” as we explained in our February 2024 Trumpet issue.

As we wrote last July, “Orbán’s opposition to Germany may indicate he won’t rule Hungary for long.”

This could have drastic consequences for the EU. The main roadblock to reforms and deeper integration could be removed and a new Europe emerge.

The Bible describes this emerging empire and its ruler as a “beast.” “And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast” (Revelation 17:12-13).

The late Herbert W. Armstrong pointed to the Western and Eastern halves of the Roman Empire and explained that the 10 toes in Daniel 2, which also represent these 10 kings, indicate that this final resurrection would include five West European and five East European nations.

These 10 kings will submit to one overarching ruler, and Mr. Flurry has long pointed to Guttenberg as the most likely man for this role, as you can read in “Watch This Man Closely.”