The Sodom and Gomorrah of the North

From Dec. 4, 2025, to May 3, 2026, the prestigious Mackenzie Art Gallery in Regina, Saskatchewan, is hosting the inaugural gallery of the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts. These artists “have helped to shape the Canadian art landscape over the course of their exceptional careers.” One of the 2025 winners of Canada’s most prestigious art award is Bruce LaBruce, a director of homosexual pornographic films.

For 40 years, LaBruce has produced art and porn films that push the limits of what is publicly acceptable. He sports a jacket that says “Lucifer” in rainbow lettering. His rationale is to normalize the extreme. Some of his “art” includes sex with dead bodies, Nazi imagery and graphic displays of the human body.

If you were to visit his display in the Mackenzie Art Gallery, it is covered and hidden from public view, with this warning sign:

The Western Standard reports that the display has uncensored pictures of homosexual sex and genitalia. As a reward for his “art,” LaBruce received a medallion and a $25,000 cash prize. He also had a video essay of himself made, featuring his graphic art, that is available for free on all AirCanada flights.

On Dec. 6, 2025, Queer City Cinema hosted a free screening at the Regina Public Library film theater of LaBruce’s latest porn movie. Let that sink in: A public library in Canada played a porn film with free admission.

The next day, the Mackenzie Gallery hosted a master class by LaBruce which posed this question: “What is it exactly that differentiates something considered pornographic, and therefore somehow taboo or even forbidden, from something that is more accepted or tolerated in, shall we say, ‘polite society’? As a queer punk who started using pornography as a political strategy in the 80s, it’s a question I’ve been asked countless times.”

Canada is glorifying and rewarding pornography. It is promoting and displaying Sodom and Gomorrah for the entire world to see, fulfilling the prophecy in Isaiah 3:9: “The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves.”

Canada is the Sodom and Gomorrah of the north.

This is not the result of a handful of bureaucrats: It is a reflection of how Canadian society has lost the war against pornography. Our children, our families and our society have been conquered by this wicked sin. Our government endorses and produces this nation-destroying filth.

It is an odious task to uncover the layers of evil, but God demands we see the truth of our wretched spiritual condition: “He said also unto me, Turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations that they do” (Ezekiel 8:13).

This is happening at the expense of Canadian taxpayers: The Canadian Council of the Arts received $369 million from Parliament last year. LaBruce is on record confirming that the Canadian government has funded his creation of porn films. He has received several grants from the Council of the Arts over the years.

Michelle Chawla, director and ceo of the council, made a press statement about the 2025 class of winners: “In discovering the latest winners of the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts, we get a glimpse into the tremendous and diverse talent that exists in Canada. … In their own way, each one of these eight winners is building, advocating, supporting and representing their experiences through art; their work connects us to each other, sparks conversations and gives us new perspectives on the impact and relevance of art and culture to society.”

But why did this perverse exhibit show up in Regina, Saskatchewan? This province is supposedly one of the bastions of conservatism in Canada. The city elected two Conservatives to Parliament, one being Andrew Scheer, the opposition leader of the House. The Mackenzie Art Gallery is in his riding.

This shameful display is connected to a long-term action plan for 2slgbtqiap+ inclusion accepted by the executive committee of the City of Regina in 2023. Passed unanimously, this plan seeks to address complaints of a lack of safe spaces and policies that support the 2slgbtqiap+ community in the city. Some of the policies accepted in 2023 have resulted in the Mackenzie Art Gallery display, specifically these two action steps from the official document:

“Expand 2 slgbtqiap + recreation and leisure programming, including … explor[ing] program partnerships with the Regina Public Library, to leverage its role as an inclusive space for many.”

+ recreation and leisure programming, including … explor[ing] program partnerships with the Regina Public Library, to leverage its role as an inclusive space for many.” “Commission local 2 slgbtqiap + artists to create visual art in city facilities and spaces. … Continue to assess the equity of the Civic Art Collection to ensure representation from 2 slgbtqiap + artists.”

These initiatives gave the Governor General’s Awards a natural home in the Mackenzie Art Gallery and the Regina Public Library. The Regina Public Library hosts “Reading With Pride” and “Drag Queen Story Hour” with little children. These events have been occurring for nearly 10 years. This is not unique to Regina: Nearly every public library in the country has similar events.

It is no surprise that the government pushes these policies: “As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths” (Isaiah 3:12).

In October 2025, the Supreme Court of Canada in Quebec (Attorney General) v. Senneville struck down the one-year minimum sentencing for possession of child pornography. The Court ruled 5–4 that the sentence violated Section 12 of the charter: “Everyone has the right not to be subjected to any cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.”

This ruling did not strike down any laws that make child porn illegal, but was a means of giving the Court more latitude to sentence different circumstances. The way the Court reached this conclusion was both perverse and revealing of Canadian society.

Justice Mary Moreau wrote the majority opinion and based the judgment on a hypothetical scenario of an 18-year-old high school student showing inappropriate pictures of his 17-year-old girlfriend to his friends. That technically violates the law, and it would be “cruel and unusual” for this hypothetical high school student to be punished the same as a perverted consumer of child porn.

The Court had to concede that teenagers create so much pornography of themselves and share it with each other that it is a “reasonably foreseeable scenario.” Yet that hypothetical scenario had nothing to do with the facts of the case. Louis-Pier Senneville admitted to possessing 475 files: 317 were images of children, 90 percent of which were girls between the ages of 3 and 6 being sexually abused. Mathieu Naud had 531 images and 274 videos of child pornography. Most of the files were children ages 5 to 10 being sexually abused.

The dissenting opinion notes how Parliament has failed to stop “the growing scourge of child pornography” over the past 30 years. The Court has only made the situation worse: In 2001, it ruled that child pornography is a protected form of expression under Section 2 of the charter and made these two exceptions in the criminal code: “Any written material or visual representation created by the accused alone, and held by the accused alone, exclusively for his or her own personal use; and any visual recording, created by or depicting the accused, provided it does not depict unlawful sexual activity and is held by the accused exclusively for private use.”

Both the majority and dissenting opinions concede that our growing pornographic culture has overwhelmed our ability to contain it with law.

This is partially because Canada is a safe haven for the creation of pornography. The company MindGeek is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec; MindGeek produces 30 percent of online pornography, including the most popular sites in the world.

Porn consumption in Canada is widespread. One Canadian study showed that 98 percent of adolescents admitted to viewing pornography, most viewing porn for the first time between ages 10 and 12. Between 15 and 30 percent admit to participating in sexting. A vast majority of porn is watched on mobile devices, specifically smart phones. And nearly half of all porn is consumed during work and school hours.

Pornography is a universal sin that has been universally accepted.

Multiple generations of Canadians have grown up with pornography. It has destroyed the lives of millions of Canadians. Minds have been perverted, marriages poisoned, and families destroyed. Men like LaBruce create and promote it with the intent to change society and normalize Sodom and Gomorrah.

While most Canadians may feel uncomfortable with the public display in the Mackenzie Gallery, they feel perfectly comfortable consuming filth in secret. That exposes the terrible spiritual condition of our nation: We consume evil in private until it overcomes and destroys us.

Why is everything in Canada broken? It is because of universal sin. “For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient” (Romans 1:26-28). God condemns the lifestyle on display in the art gallery and on our smartphones. The word of God identifies it as sin, no matter what our government, courts and society believe.

We declare our sins as Sodom, and we will suffer the same fate as Sodom!

“And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should live ungodly” (2 Peter 2:6). God has been warning our nations for decades, urging us to repent. We must listen to this warning message while we still have time to change.

Very soon this article could be illegal. The Liberal government just forced through Bill C-9, the “Combatting Hate Act,” which removes good faith religious exemptions from the criminal code laws on hate speech. Soon it will be illegal to identify the sins of Sodom and Gomorrah in Canada because it is an “act of hate.”

Far from being an act of hate, the warnings in the Bible show God’s great love. The Eternal Creator of mankind desires that we live free from the devastating consequences of sin, and instead live the abundant life through obedience and faith toward God. You can escape the scourge of Sodom and its slavery.

Read Redefining Family and How To Be an Overcomer to learn the path to freedom.