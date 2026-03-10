Last-Ditch Attempt to ‘SAVE’ the American Republic

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that he would withhold his signature from all legislation until Congress passes the SAVE America Act, which would impose nationwide proof-of-citizenship requirements to vote.

“It must be done immediately,” President Trump posted on Truth Social. “It supersedes everything else. M ust go to the front of the line . I, as president, will not sign other bills until this is passed.”

The House of Representatives passed the SAVE America Act, formally titled the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, last month, but Sen. Chuck Schumer said Democrats would kill it in the Senate, claiming it would disenfranchise 20 million people who are too poor and uneducated to get voter identification and hinting that the bill is racist.

While estimates indicate that roughly 9 percent of the voting population lacks easy access to proof of citizenship—such as a passport, birth certificate or naturalization papers—these documents are straightforward and inexpensive to obtain for those who want them.

Requiring such documents amounts to an inconvenience for fewer than 1 in 10 voters and would prevent illegal immigrants and other ineligible people from voting, massively reducing election fraud.

In his 2018 article “Saving America From the Radical Left—Temporarily,” Mr. Flurry wrote that a Democrat victory in the 2016 election would have “meant an end to our constitutional republic,” so God had to intervene to place Donald Trump into office.

He wrote in 2011 that “The U.S. Constitution Is Over 95 Percent Destroyed!” The reason for this dire assessment was the sheer number of government scandals aimed at the “destruction of the fundamental nature of the constitutional republic.” Voter fraud is one of these scandals, which became much more widespread in the 2020 election.

The one and only way the American people control their government is through elections, yet these have been plagued by serious fraud for decades. Today, many recognize that elections are compromised, citizens lack control of their government, and the Constitution is largely destroyed. Some are trying to “save America,” but the republic is slipping away.