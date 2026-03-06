Examine Yourself

By Gerald Flurry • March 6, 2026
Does it make any difference which days we observe—or whether we keep them? Does the Bible establish whether we are to keep certain days holy to God? Were these days given to ancient Israel only? Are they binding today only on the Jewish people, while Christians are commanded to keep holidays such as Christmas?
The FBI has released a trove of files documenting Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and exposing many of his former associates. Realize what the Epstein files disclose about our society’s deep-seated sins.
Strong families build strong nations. Failing to live by God’s marriage and family laws creates a society that is degenerate and miserable. Recognize the crucial importance of structuring family life God’s way.
God the Father and Jesus Christ have perfect, holy, and righteous character. The Bible reveals that God desires to reproduce that same perfect character in us. Understand God’s ultimate purpose for placing man on the Earth.
Hollywood movies depict the gut-wrenching realities of nuclear war, but most Americans don’t believe that the unthinkable will happen. Discover what Bible prophecy says about the imminent threat of nuclear warfare.
The history of man is the history of war. But President Donald Trump believes his new Board of Peace will finally bring the world peace humanity has been seeking for 6,000 years. Learn why this peace initiative is doomed to fail.
In this end time, God draws special attention to January 16. Many prophetically significant events have occurred on or around this day. Learn the true spiritual significance of this date and how its events have changed the world.
Herbert W. Armstrong’s life story is utterly unique—from humble beginnings to a worldwide work delivering God’s message to the far corners of the globe. His life and legacy touched hundreds of thousands of people. Learn why Mr. Armstrong’s life is a highlight in mankind’s history.
God revealed the answers to life’s most important questions to Herbert W. Armstrong, one biblical doctrine at a time. Toward the end of his life, Mr. Armstrong wrote a summary of the Bible—a book he believed was the most important book since the Bible! Forty years after Mr. Armstrong finished writing Mystery of the Ages, understand how this book will make your Bible come alive.