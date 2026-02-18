Carney Plans to Unite Europe and the Indo-Pacific

Yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that he is spearheading discussions to connect the European Union to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Responding to questions from reporters about a Politico report published on February 12, Carney said that Canada, which is a member of the cptpp agreement and has a trade agreement with the EU, is in a unique political and geographic position for brokering an economic alliance between Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

The cptpp is a 2018 trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. It has been correctly described as an anti-Trump, anti-U.S. trade bloc.

Positioning Canada as a bridge between these two blocs would connect a massive trade zone encompassing 1.5 billion people and around a third of the entire globe’s gdp.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Carney gave a January 20 speech imploring “middle power” countries to unite and counterbalance the influence of superpowers. He didn’t explicitly mention the United States, but the clear indication is that Carney wants to assemble a critical mass of nations to oppose both the U.S. and China.

Background: The cptpp evolved from a much smaller 2006 Trans-Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership and the still modest 2016 Trans-Pacific Partnership. President Barack Obama enthusiastically supported U.S. membership, which was agreed in 2016 but never ratified. This was withdrawn in 2017 shortly after President Trump began his first term. Nevertheless, the cptpp has grown in significance and is seen by Carney as perhaps the best way to isolate the U.S.

The Bible on trade blocs: Bible prophecies in Deuteronomy 28, Isaiah 23 and Ezekiel 27 indicate that Europe will indeed establish economic alliances with many Asian nations to economically besiege North America.

In a tragic irony, Canada will be one of the victims of the siege.

The late Herbert W. Armstrong proved in his book The United States and Britain in Prophecy that the Anglo-Saxon nations (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom) descended from the ancient Israelite tribes of Ephraim and Manasseh. This means that these five countries, together with the little nation called Israel in the Middle East, will be the primary victims of a Eurasian trade siege.

The Philadelphia Trumpet’s predecessor, the Plain Truth, considered the possibility that French-speaking Quebec may ultimately ally with America’s enemies, yet English-speaking Canada will ultimately suffer the same economic siege as the United States unless its people repent and turn to God. Prime Minister Carney’s attempts to unite “middle power” countries against the U.S. will not change this fact.