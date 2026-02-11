The United States will hand over all three of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s joint force commands to European nations, nato confirmed yesterday, part of an ongoing plan to cede more leadership over the alliance to Europe. However, Bible prophecy shows this American-approved strategy will ultimately enable the establishment of an anti-America superpower.

Italy will take charge of Joint Force Command Naples.

Britain will take charge of Joint Force Command Norfolk.

Germany and Poland will take charge of Joint Force Command Brunssum.

The U.S. will take charge of nato’s Maritime Command, headquartered in Greater London, and will maintain its strategic leadership over Naples, Norfolk and Brunssum. However, these three commands, responsible for the Mediterranean flank, North Atlantic-Arctic flank and eastern flank, respectively, will be led by Europeans at the operational level.

German Press Agency reports that as part of the restructure, Germany will occupy more top positions in the alliance’s military command structure than the U.S. in the future.

The plan will likely take months to fully implement, but it converts U.S. rhetoric about Europe taking care of its own defense into reality. The U.S. is not only allowing but pushing for this change as it devotes greater effort to deterring China and other threats. It is confident that Europe will not use its increased autonomy and military spending to resist or attack its current trans-Atlantic ally.

Germany sought to dominate Europe and then the world in two world wars. Empowering Germany in this way, even as Europe is growing more hostile toward the Trump administration and the U.S. in general, will prove to be a fatal mistake, according to Bible prophecy.

Europe’s rise is a sign that the worst calamity in human history is soon to strike. To learn more, read our Trends article “Why the Trumpet Watches Europe’s Push Toward a Unified Military.”