America’s undead “deep state” keeps fighting back. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has warned about the threats spy agencies pose to American citizens and has tried to reform them. But the spies are counterattacking.

In May 2025, Gabbard took decisive action regarding the National Intelligence Council, a key analytical body responsible for producing strategic assessments and daily briefs for the president. She removed it from the partial control of the Central Intelligence Agency and placed it directly under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where she can control it.

Gabbard also fired National Intelligence Council Chairman Mike Collins and his deputy director after they produced a strategic assessment contradicting the Trump administration’s public claims about Venezuelan gang activity and its alleged ties to the Maduro regime.

An anonymous whistleblower then filed a complaint against Gabbard in May that remains highly classified. Its basic nature is still unknown to the public, but reports from the Wall Street Journal and other sources state that it was from “an office within a different federal agency.” The respected Conservative Treehouse blogger thought to be Mark Bradman has dogmatically stated that it was the “National Intelligence Council.” He wrote:

dni Tulsi Gabbard has been removing the Intelligence Community tentacles used to control political policy. The Intelligence Community and the downstream stakeholders hate her. Here’s where it becomes important to understand the full context of what dni Gabbard did in May 2025 to infuriate the IC. The cia was running another impeachment operation when dni Tulsi Gabbard intercepted it. The issue involved President Trump and Marco Rubio designating Tren de Aragua (TdA) as a terror group operating as part of the coordinated effort by Venezuela dictator Nicolás Maduro. To undermine Trump/Rubio, the National Intelligence Council within the cia created analysis that contradicted the White House claim.

Whatever the truth of these matters is, it has become plain that radical leftists have used the federal government’s 18 spy agencies to exert control over the government and the people, even when Democrats are in the minority. Gabbard’s attempts to reduce the cia’s influence over the government are vital to the nation’s future.

Americans today are not living in the nation of their Founding Fathers or even of their own fathers. The nation’s government is evolving away from the constitutional republic it once was into an authoritarian technocracy where power is concentrated in the shadows.