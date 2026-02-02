Since Iran’s horrendous massacre against its own people last month, the United States has been threatening the nation with regime change. Iran is not backing down. Several recent developments suggest Iran is preparing for a massive fight against the West:

Iran responded to the EU classifying the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization by giving the same designation to the militaries of all European Union countries.

After the uss Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group entered the Middle East theater on January 26, Iran held live-fire naval exercises near the Strait of Hormuz January 27-29 and scheduled irgc live-fire exercises for February 1-2.

These are not the actions of a chastised power. This is a belligerent regime that is readying for conflict. Iran’s regime, even while facing its most significant protests ever, will do whatever it deems necessary to survive and to advance its radical Islamist agenda.

Daniel 11:40 is a prophecy of an end-time power called “the king of the south” pushing against another power bloc, “the king of the north,” leading to world war. As Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in The King of the South, the king of the north represents united Europe, and the king of the south represents Iran and its Islamist allies. This soon-to-be-fulfilled prophecy means Iran will reach levels of power it does not yet have—all while maintaining its belligerence against Europe and the West. Because of this, the Trumpet expects Iran’s regime to survive the current crisis. For more details, read “Is Iran’s Regime Finished?”