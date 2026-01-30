High Court Gives U.S. a Win on Panama Canal

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Panama annulled a contract for a Hong Kong company to operate two ports at either end of the Panama Canal. This is a major geopolitical setback for China and a win for the U.S., especially the Trump administration, which has prioritized countering Chinese influence in the region.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. has operated the ports at Balboa and Cristobal since 1997, when the Panama Canal Authority was created. Yet Panamanian Comptroller General Anel Flores filed a lawsuit against the Panama Canal Authority on July 30, 2025, apparently in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s complaints about Chinese influence.

The Supreme Court ruled that the original 1997 law granting Hutchison the right to operate the ports violates Panama’s constitution, primarily due to procedural irregularities and terms deemed abusive against Panama’s sovereignty.

The U.S. ceded the Panama Canal in 1999 on the condition that Panama would remain neutral. But Panama sided with America’s enemies, most notably with the port concession contracts that gave Communist China interests on either end of the Western Hemisphere’s most important maritime passage.

“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question,” President Trump posted to social media on Dec. 21, 2024, one of several statements making the Panama Canal a major issue again. “To the officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly.” Pressure from Trump likely influenced the lawsuit and the Supreme Court’s decision.

In 2021, Gerald Flurry warned that allowing Chinese corporate giant Hutchison Whampoa, which was “an ideological clone of the Chinese Communist Party,” to take over the U.S.-constructed ports of the canal was a grave mistake. For this company to be kicked out, weakening China’s foothold, seems a major victory for President Trump and for America.

In the March 2025 Trumpet, Mr. Flurry wrote:

The fact that President Trump is speaking out so forcefully about this is truly fascinating. China really has made itself into a superpower—in some ways more powerful than the United States. But biblical prophecy indicates that China is probably going to be knocked down a bit, and it is possible that this will be a factor in that happening. We don’t know yet how this will all work out. Challenging the United States in its own backyard could end up diminishing China’s power. It would be a real loss for China to lose control of the Panama Canal, yet that might just happen. God might give this gate back to America. I would not be shocked to see that happen because of all the miracles that took place during Donald Trump’s political campaign. Remember the first assassination attempt on his life, when he miraculously turned the right way at the right moment and the bullet only grazed his ear. Many people believe that God had a hand in that, and He did! Bible prophecy even tells you that this man would war his way back (2 Kings 14:28). Will this warring include the recovery of the Panama Canal?

God promised to give Abraham’s descendants control over the “gates” of their enemies (Genesis 22:17). At the international scale, such gates include major straits, capes and canals, none more important to the United States than the canal that cuts the American land masses in half. God gave Britain and America, whose people descended from Abraham, control over almost all major sea gates in both hemispheres, which helped them become economic and military superpowers.

But God also warned that if America and Britain did not obey Him, those sea gates would not only be taken away, but used against them (Deuteronomy 28:52).

The Panamanian Supreme Court’s recent decision shows that some of the curses America has been suffering for years are being paused or reversed under the Trump administration. This pause is divine grace and a chance for the nation, not to trust in its own power but to repent toward God for the sins that have weakened it—before the world turns viciously against America and God allows national punishment for its sins to hit home. For more, read China’s Dangerous Move Against America.