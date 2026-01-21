EU to Open Fire on U.S. in Trade War?

As world leaders gather in Davos for the annual World Economic Forum meeting, leaders in Germany, France and other European nations are pushing for trade retaliation against the United States and President Donald Trump.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at Davos today and will likely address the tariffs he announced on some European nations for opposing his plans to annex Greenland.

“We have a set of instruments at our disposal, and we agree that we do not want to use them. But if we have to use them, then we will,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday.

The European Union’s “trade bazooka,” the Anti-Coercion Instrument, was created in 2023 to prevent other nations, namely the U.S. and China, from using economic means to pressure EU nations.

If triggered, it will allow the EU to cut American companies out of the European market, which would especially affect its tech companies; block American companies from bidding on European government contracts; restrict technology exports to the U.S.; and introduce new tariffs.

The EU is considering retaliatory tariffs on over $108 billion worth of American goods.

On the surface, the EU’s strong response to America’s annexation comments may appear justified; however, this is leading to a trade war prophesied in the Bible (see Deuteronomy 28:52 and Isaiah 23), followed by a hot war.

Germany and France’s push to use the Anti-Coercion Instrument is just one of several trends in which nations are uniting against the U.S. This past weekend, the EU signed the largest trade agreement in history with key South American nations, a move that endangers the U.S. even without the triggering of the instrument.

Bible prophecy shows that Europe, Latin America and Asia will work together to starve the U.S. of international trade, triggering widespread shortages, unrest, suffering and death. To learn about these dire and sure prophecies, read “America Is Being Besieged Economically.”