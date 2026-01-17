The European Union today signed the largest trade deal ever. The deal is with the mercosur trade bloc, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Paraguay President Santiago Peña called it “the largest free trade agreement in the history of humanity.” The foreign minister called it “one of the biggest agreements in the history of our planet.”

“Tomorrow in Asuncion, we will make history by creating one of the world’s largest free trade areas, bringing together some 720 million people and a gdp of over $22 trillion,” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on January 16.

Isaiah 23:3 prophesies that Europe will become the “marketplace for the nations” (New King James Version). This deal with mercosur (Spanish initials for Southern Common Market) is a major stepping-stone toward that end.

We have been prophesying for over 65 years that this deal will happen. This forecast is based on biblical prophecy. And it will have repercussions we need to think about carefully. It is destined to lead to some very dark days for America if we don’t heed prophecy and realize what God has to say about it.

This deal has been being negotiated for 25 years. In January 2019, I gave a Key of David program, “America Is Being Besieged Economically,” referring to this trade agreement and the besiegement of America prophesied in Deuteronomy 28:52. At the time, it appeared the deal could be finalized that year. However, it took seven more years to be concluded—and some aspects of the deal that extend beyond trade still face obstacles.

Now that the deal is signed, the trade aspects can go into effect with the approval of the European Parliament.

With so much happening in our world, most Americans are paying little attention to this. But I guarantee they won’t be able to ignore it indefinitely. This trade agreement will impact the whole world! It is going to affect your life dramatically. The seeds are being sown for a trade war and an economic besiegement that will help destroy America. This trade deal is that important!

The date, January 17, underscores this.

The late Hebert W. Armstrong, who prophesied about this coming besiegement of America, died 40 years ago on January 16. Ever since we have seen important events occur on January 16 and 17, both dates of which are significant (as I explain in January 16: God’s Miracle Day).

The mercosur countries possess resources Europe needs. In return, Europe is supplying some of Latin America’s needs as well. The reality, though, is that by linking itself with Europe in this way, Latin America is contributing to the rise of a modern resurrection of the medieval Holy Roman Empire—the prophesied beast of Revelation 17!

Europe will draw a lot of power from its relationship with Latin America. Mr. Armstrong foretold that this combined power bloc would overtake the United States. His Plain Truth magazine stated in May 1962 that “the United States is going to be left out in the cold as two gigantic trade blocs, Europe and Latin America, mesh together and begin calling the shots in world commerce.”

Mr. Armstrong prophesied precisely what we see happening today! This is a union that will be stronger than Russia and China. It will be stronger than the U.S.

It will instigate a massive trade war—and America will be frozen out!

Europe is going to become the world’s number one superpower. It is already equipped with nuclear bombs. So you can be sure that once it gains that kind of economic clout, it will be a power that will terrorize the world—and America will be their primary target.

God prophesied that the descendants Abraham would “possess the gate of his enemies” (Genesis 22:16-17). What does that mean? In practical terms, it means controlling worldwide trade.

Which nations does this refer to?

The Jewish people never possessed the sea gates of their enemies. They are only one tribe of ancient Israel. But the U.S. and the British Empire did, as Mr. Armstrong’s book The United States and Britain in Prophecy explains. These nations are the modern descendants of ancient Joseph, on whose sons the birthright promises were bestowed.

God blessed our peoples because of Abraham’s obedience. Our wealth and power didn’t come because of our impressive ingenuity. It came because our forefather Abraham obeyed God!

But God also reveals what happens when we disobey. Notice this specific warning of a curse for disobedience: “And he shall besiege thee in all thy gates, until thy high and fenced walls come down, wherein thou trustedst, throughout all thy land: and he shall besiege thee in all thy gates throughout all thy land, which the Lord thy God hath given thee” (verse 52).

We trust in our walls today. We trust in our own power. We don’t look to the God who gave us that power. And God takes that personally! God gave America and Britain those sea gates. He made Britain the greatest empire this world has ever seen, and America the greatest nation on Earth. We ought to acknowledge where our prosperity has come from. We ought to ask for forgiveness for using these blessings in a sinful way.

These “gates” in verse 52 are the same gates that God earlier promised to give these nations. And now we see that most of the world’s strategic maritime passageways that America and Britain once controlled have been taken away! (You can read more about this in our free booklet He Was Right, in the chapter “Changing of the Guard.”)

This is a prophecy that America is going to be besieged in all our gates! The national economy will be battered by foreign competition.

Look at these prophecies in light of Latin America’s strategic position. America cannot truly be besieged unless Latin America is part of it. I explain these prophecies in detail in “America Is Being Besieged Economically.”

Understand what a momentous event is taking place on this date. And remember the man it points to—the man to whom God revealed this prophecy and all the foundational truths of the Bible, Herbert W. Armstrong. Study his teachings, and turn to the God who taught him and empowered him, and who is bringing these mighty prophecies to pass!