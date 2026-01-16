Europe Sending Troops to Greenland

In an extraordinary rebuke to nato ally America, European powers are deploying military personnel to Greenland.

President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday that France is sending troops that will be accompanied by additional air, sea and land assets in the coming days. The purpose of their deployment is to “show the United States that nato is present,” France’s polar and maritime ambassador, Oliver Poivre d’Arvor, explained.

Germany also sent "experienced soldiers, including logisticians and air transport experts" to Greenland today, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry told Bild. They were originally meant to depart yesterday. Under Danish leadership, together with Estonia, France, Great Britain, Sweden, the Netherlands and Canada, they will explore how a joint large-scale exercise can be conducted in Greenland.

These deployments come after an hour of talks yesterday at the White House between top U.S., Danish and Greenlandic diplomats highlighted a “fundamental disagreement,” in the words of Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

They signal Europe’s strong resistance to U.S. threats to acquire Greenland, claiming that a nato mission, not the U.S. alone, is needed to protect the autonomous territory.

Meanwhile, 78 percent of Germans say that Trump’s policies threaten nato, according to a zdf poll published today. This is the beginning of a massive rift between nato allies that will soon erupt into war.

A spokeswoman for EU Foreign Affairs Representative Kaja Kallas said yesterday that, in the event of a violent conflict over Greenland, Germany and the other EU states would be required to assist at Denmark’s request because Greenland is part of Denmark’s territory and thus falls under the mutual solidarity clause in Article 42(7) of the Treaty on European Union.

Economic weapons: Troop deployments are not Europe’s only way of pushing back. Bild asked today: “Is U.S. Debt Our Greatest Weapon Against Trump’s Threats?

This question, in Germany’s largest newspaper (and on this particular date), shows how serious Europeans are about fighting Donald Trump.

U.S. economist Kenneth Rogoff told Bild: “Overall, European governments’ holdings of treasury bills are small compared to Asia, but the market would be thrown into turmoil. If panic set in and all foreigners sold their government bonds, the amount would total nearly $9 trillion and have a huge impact.”

U.S. federal debt is at an unfathomable $38 trillion and growing by $6 billion per day. This reckless spending leaves the U.S. vulnerable. The Europeans could threaten the stability of U.S. financial markets—and the U.S. government and society—by selling its treasuries. However, they would need to be prepared to stand independently from the U.S.

Prophecy says: The Bible reveals that economic warfare will be Europe’s first strike against the U.S. Isaiah 23 and Deuteronomy 28:52 reveal that Europe will coordinate an economic siege against America with the help of Asia. Latin America will also join this siege. “America Is Being Besieged Economically” explains these prophecies and how they connect to the current danger.

Preparations for this siege are already being laid. Earlier this week, Germany and India signed agreements to further strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation. Tomorrow, the European Union and the Latin American trade bloc mercosur sign the largest free trade agreement in the world.

Once these trade alliances launch an open trade war, America is weakened, and European militaries are united, the conflict will turn bloody.