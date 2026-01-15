Germany Is Ready to Fight for Greenland

For the first time since the fall of the Third Reich, Germany is deploying troops to the Western Hemisphere to deter the United States.

The German armed forces “will send a reconnaissance team of 13 Bundeswehr personnel to Nuuk in Greenland on an Airbus A400M transport aircraft,” the German Defense Ministry announced in a statement yesterday. The mission takes place today through Saturday.

Officers and logisticians are exploring what contribution the armed forces can make “within the framework of a joint mission of EU armies,” according to insider information obtained by Bild. While all participating countries are nato members, “[t]he operation is being coordinated from Copenhagen—and not through nato structures,” Bild explained.

Greenland falls under the command of nato headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia. But EU militaries are exploring how to secure Greenland independently from the U.S. and nato . In doing so, Germany is stepping outside post-World War II boundaries.

There may be an appetite for more, larger deployments, as Patrick Sensburg, president of Germany’s military reservist union, said on Wednesday that European troops should be sent to Greenland to prevent an American takeover of the territory.

The current small and short deployment and any future positioning of European troops in Greenland is intended to send a message to President Trump, who has threatened to annex the territory due to national security threats posed by Russia and China.

However, Bible prophecy reveals that the greater threat to America comes from Europe.

Germany’s defiance of the U.S. shows that it considers its own military strategy to be at risk.

Defending nato? German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius wrote yesterday that “the legitimate interests of the U.S.A.” would be better served if nato states worked together to secure the Arctic and North Atlantic. “Going it alone is the worse alternative and jeopardizes the continued existence of nato,” he added.

Defense policy spokesman of Germany’s Union parties, Thomas Erndl, told Bild that “an international exercise” would “deter potential external aggressors and protect the alliance’s territory.”

But all this talk about defending nato is deceitful.

Referring to a prophecy in Nahum 3:1, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry writes: “The nations of Israel need to be warned about Germany’s military strategy. Germany is ‘full of lies and robbery’—or, it could read, ‘deceit and murder.’ It is full of deceit! It doesn’t just have a little deceit—it is full of it!”

Germany isn’t concerned about Greenland’s independence or the survival of nato. It is concerned that Trump’s plan will foil its anti-U.S. military strategy.