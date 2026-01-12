Battle Over Greenland

The Arctic is becoming a battleground. Russia is modernizing its military bases, China is sending icebreakers to open up new trade routes, the United States has threatened to invade Greenland and upend nato if necessary, and Denmark is working on a $2 billion Arctic security plan.

But watch Germany.

According to anonymous sources speaking to Reuters, White House officials are discussing cash payments to Greenlanders to convince them to secede from Denmark and join the United States. Even if Greenlanders reject this offer, President Donald Trump says he will find a way to stop what he sees as America’s most dangerous adversaries.

“We are going to do something in Greenland, whether they like it or not,” he told reporters on January 10, “because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”

Denmark technically controls this semiautonomous, strategically important landmass. Officials there and elsewhere in Europe have chafed at such bellicose language. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned President Trump that Danish troops have orders to defend it if Greenland comes under attack.

Officials in Germany have reacted more diplomatically.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reminded President Trump today that Denmark is a nato ally and reiterated that he shares Trump’s concern for Greenland’s security. Merz is proposing an “Arctic Sentry” mission, modeled on nato’s ongoing “Baltic Sentry” operation, to monitor threats in the High North. He does not want Trump to unilaterally take control of Greenland’s defenses. He would prefer that the U.S. act in conjunction with its nato allies to protect Greenland.

In short, he wants German involvement in the Arctic.

That seems like a reasonable policy if you assume Denmark and Germany are loyal allies of the U.S. But the Bible reveals that a German-dominated Europe is about to betray America!

The United States and the British Commonwealth descended from the biblical patriarch Joseph; France descended from Joseph’s brother Reuben; the Jews descended from their brother Judah; the Irish and Danes descended from their brother Dan. These and several other related nations are the modern Israelites!

The Germans descended from Assyria. These identities are key to understanding current and future events.

The Bible warns repeatedly about the U.S. and Britain being destroyed. Deuteronomy 28:50-52 say that a nation of fierce countenance will economically besiege end-time Israel. Isaiah 10:5 says Assyria will be the rod of God’s anger against end-time Israel. Hosea 9:1-3 say the end-time Israelites will be carried away as slaves to foreign lands.

Another prophecy says, “The snorting of his horses was heard from Dan: the whole land trembled at the sound of the neighing of his strong ones; for they are come, and have devoured the land, and all that is in it; the city, and those that dwell therein. For, behold, I will send serpents, cockatrices, among you, which will not be charmed, and they shall bite you” (Jeremiah 8:16).

The city of Dan was the northernmost point in the ancient kingdom of Israel and the location of a famous watchtower. This fact may help clarify Jeremiah’s prophecy. In the May 1996 Trumpet, late Trumpet writer Ron Fraser pointed to this prophecy as evidence that Ireland may help an EU army conquer Britain. Yet Ireland constitutes only about half of the end-time tribe of Dan; the rest of the Danes are in Denmark and its colonies, such as Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

In ancient times, the watchmen from Dan heard the sound of the approaching Babylonian warhorses but were unable or unwilling to stop the coming invasion. This history has strong parallels for us today.

Jeremiah 8 is an end-time prophecy about a time when the bones of the kings of Judah are scattered on the hilltops (verse 1). This has never happened in history; the prophecy is for the modern day. The ruins of the ancient city of Dan are in the Upper Galilee region of the current Jewish state of Israel. The northernmost watchtower in the modern nations of Israel is Pituffik Space Base, part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

In the event of a nuclear strike on North America, troops at Pituffik Space Base are among the likeliest to hear the “snorting of his horses” and the “neighing of his strong ones.” Yet Jeremiah’s prophecy indicates that, for one reason or another, those who hear the neighing will not stop the oncoming nuclear strike.

Baron Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, a man whom the Trumpet believes could become an end-time European strongman, also has eyes on Greenland. A year ago, he said about Donald Trump: “He is concerned with something that we Europeans have completely missed out on for decades, even though it should actually be in our interests. They are concerned with the geostrategic importance of Greenland, which for us has always been some kind of cold ice sheet, but where there are mineral resources under this cold ice sheet.”

Guttenberg has expressed strong dislike and even hatred for President Trump in the past; yet more recently, like Chancellor Merz, he has suggested that Germany should work with Trump to defend Greenland and the wider Arctic.

The Bible is explicitly clear, however, that America’s Assyrian “lovers” are going to rise up against them (Ezekiel 23:22). This means America’s trust its German “allies” is dangerously misplaced!

To learn more, read Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry’s 1999 article “Alamogordo: A Mistake You Only Make Once!”