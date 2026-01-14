Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, the bnd, will become much more powerful and independent from the U.S. if a new law is passed, German media reported last week. Given the bnd’s history, such increased power should alarm the current and future targets of German spies.

Draft legislation seen by the Süddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcasters ndr and wdr would remove significant constraints on the bnd , empowering it to the level of the National Security Agency in the United States or the Government Communications Headquarters in the United Kingdom.

The increase in power coincides with increased distrust of the U.S. The draft legislation enables the bnd to infiltrate U.S. social media companies on the grounds that they don’t voluntarily provide enough data to the German government.

Currently, the bnd monitors all Internet traffic going through Europe’s largest hub, located in Frankfurt. The chancellor’s office now wants to allow the bnd to store and sort all this data for up to six months and not only allow spying on foreigners but also on German citizens and those they interact with around the world.

The new bnd would pose a national security risk to the U.S. Underlining this fact is the recent confirmation that bnd agents spied on U.S. President Barack Obama in 2013 while simultaneously decrying U.S. spying on Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The creator of Germany’s postwar spy network and founding president of the bnd was Gen. Reinhard Gehlen, a former Nazi. (Read “Germany’s Secret Service Scandal.”) Prophecy reveals that the German underground will not only rise up as the prophesied beast of Revelation 17 but also target America and Britain for infiltration and destruction.