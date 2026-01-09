German Intelligence Was Spying on Obama

German federal intelligence agents eavesdropped on President Barack Obama’s phone calls aboard Air Force One, according to details from a new book by German journalist Holger Stark. This revelation is especially rich because back in 2013, when the Obama administration was caught spying on Chancellor Angela Merkel, it was a major scandal in Germany, and the cia station chief was kicked out of Berlin. We now know that Germany’s outrage was complete hypocrisy—at least at the highest levels.

Transcripts of Obama’s calls were placed in a secret folder and sent to the bnd ’s president. This folder was brought to light in a parliamentary inquiry committee in 2014 and 2015. However, the bnd managed to conceal the fact that they targeted President Obama specifically—until now.

’s president. This folder was brought to light in a parliamentary inquiry committee in 2014 and 2015. However, the managed to conceal the fact that they targeted President Obama specifically—until now. According to Stark, the bnd learned that some phone calls on Air Force One were unencrypted and monitored the frequencies often enough to overhear several conversations by the president and other officials.

“Eavesdropping on the president, even if only occasionally, had the potential to become a foreign policy scandal of considerable proportions,” Stark wrote.

