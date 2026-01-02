Jack Smith’s Dystopian Deposition Against Trump

What is the greatest threat to the United States’ national security? Many people cite Russian strategy, Chinese espionage, Iranian ambition and other dangers. Yet one could argue that a graver, more immediate threat to the nation is that posed by federal intelligence officials.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee released former special counsel Jack Smith’s 255-page deposition transcript, shedding new light on Smith’s indictments against President Donald Trump.

Of course, Smith stepped down as special council 10 days before President Trump took the oath of office, but House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan subpoenaed Smith to testify at a closed-door deposition on December 17 so Congress could see whether he had been targeting Trump unlawfully.

What Jim Jordan discovered was shocking.

Released video footage shows that Smith appeared before the House Judiciary Committee with three personal lawyers to support him and argued that Donald Trump was guilty of fraud for simply challenging the outcome of the 2020 election. He claimed that Mr. Trump knew Joe Biden had won the election but rejected the “truthful information” presented to him, instead launching a psychological operation against the American people.

In other words, Smith was not prosecuting Trump simply for instructing his Justice Department to examine the evidence of election fraud—he was prosecuting Trump for doing so when he knew in his heart that Biden was the legitimate winner.

It is not illegal for the president of the United States to order an investigation into election fraud, so the whole case against Trump boils down to prosecuting him for something he thought, not something he did.

Mark Bradman at Conservative Treehouse wrote:

I don’t care if you support Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis or the Easter Bunny, any American who doesn’t realize the tenuous future of our union after reviewing the information within this testimony is going to forever live in a collapsed dystopian nightmare, if they vote for any political representative who supports it. … The only way Jack Smith could prove fraud would be to prove that President Trump believed the information about Joe Biden winning the election.

In “Saving America From the Radical Left—Temporarily,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote that a Hillary Clinton victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential election likely would have meant “an end to our constitutional republic!” Jack Smith’s dystopian deposition against Trump shows that he was right. If the radical lawfare against Trump had been allowed to continue, the nation would have descended into a dark period where people could be punished for things the government accused them of thinking.