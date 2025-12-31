Russian Nuclear Missiles Now ‘on Combat Duty’ in Belarus

Russia’s Defense Ministry published the first images of its new nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile system in Belarus yesterday, claiming its system is now “on combat duty” there. Called the Oreshnik, the missile’s range is believed to exceed 3,000 miles, placing most of Europe within striking distance.

’s Brussels headquarters in 17 minutes. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims these missiles “can’t be intercepted” and that several units armed with conventional warheads could be “as devastating as a nuclear attack.”

The deployment follows Putin’s new nuclear doctrine, published in 2024, that says if a non-nuclear nation carries out a conventional attack on Russia with the support of a nuclear-armed state, Moscow will treat it as a joint attack, and may respond with a nuclear strike.

European fear: When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry said the move would frighten Europeans in a way that would spur them to militarize and unify their nations. He based his analysis on Bible prophecy:

We have been prophesying for around 70 years that Eastern Europe would become a vital part of a new European superpower—a resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire. This prophecy is directly related to the Crimean crisis! The fear you see in Europe because of events in Crimea is going to cause 10 leaders in Europe to unite in a sudden and dramatic way—and in precise accordance with the Bible’s description of that European empire!

The people of Europe watched in alarm as Russia annexed Crimea. Today, as they witness Russia’s intensifying full-scale war on Ukraine and its deployment of unfathomably destructive nuclear weapons on their doorstep, the fear is intensifying. It is prompting the Europeans to unify and militarize. Learn more in “Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Reshaping Europe.”