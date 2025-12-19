Britain ‘Solves’ Muslim Attacks by Giving Boys Anti-Masculinity Classes

The United Kingdom has a problem: Its massive and growing immigrant population is committing terrible crimes, including attacks on women and girls. Statistics are impossible to track down because the government has tried to cover them up for fear of stoking Islamophobia. But word has spread, and people are upset—so the government is finally taking action. It’s spending $27 million to deploy “the full power of the state in the largest crackdown on violence against women and girls in British history.”

How are they spending the money? Teaching white British schoolboys that their maleness is toxic:

Mandatory education on healthy relationships and consent in all English secondary schools, specialist teacher training, sending high-risk individuals to behavior-change programs, a new helpline for young people worried about their own behaviors, and support programs for children showing harmful behaviors toward family members.

The UK continually shows itself utterly unwilling to acknowledge the obvious true source of its problems. This is how you end up with law enforcement confronting unhinged knife attacks by trying to ban knives, or police officers hunting down citizens for “hateful” Facebook posts while they ignore rape gangs.

To whatever extent British schoolboys are contributing to what the government calls vawg (violence against women and girls), the solution is not more feminist propaganda in an already feminized education system.

Britain is suffering the curses of replacing the morality of the Bible with the fake morality of feminized political correctness. Those boys have never been taught to fulfill their God-given role as protectors of women and girls. But genuine, virtuous masculinity, biblical manhood, truly is the solution.