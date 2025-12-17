Sure Enough, the Mar-a-Lago Raid Was Political

Water is wet, the sky is blue, and the Mar-a-Lago raid was political. Newly declassified documents reviewed by Fox News Digital reveal what most people already knew: The fbi raid on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 was a political attack. E-mails show fbi officials were concerned about a lack of probable cause to execute the search warrant on Trump’s home, but they proceeded with the raid under pressure from Joe Biden’s Justice Department.

The fbi failed to present probable cause that a crime had been committed, but it told a Florida judge that Trump might have violated the Espionage Act and thereby obtained a warrant to seize “any government and/or presidential records made” during his first presidential term.

official wrote to another that the Washington Field Office “has been drafting a search warrant affidavit related to these potential boxes, but has some concerns that the information is single-source, has not been corroborated, and may be dated. The Department of Justice Counterintelligence and Export Control Section opines, however, that the [search warrants] meet the probable cause standard. Even as we continue down the path towards a search warrant, [Washington Field Office] believes that a reasonable conversation with the former president’s attorney (stating that the and are readying a search warrant, and have developed information that there are more documents at Mar-a-Lago) ought not to be discounted.” In other words, probable cause for a raid was lacking, so the Washington Field Office suggested contacting Trump’s attorney for a “reasonable conversation” about documents at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department overruled this suggestion and authorized the raid, including potential use of deadly force, purely to portray Donald Trump as a dangerous criminal.

As Trumpet executive editor Stephen Flurry wrote after the raid, “America’s Founding Fathers devised an elaborate system of checks and balances to limit the power of any one individual, or even one branch of government—and to keep most of the power over the citizens’ lives in the citizens’ hands. Now their grand experiment in government is failing. Radical Democrats are circumventing and destroying these checks and balances with impunity through unelected ‘deep state’ bureaucrats. The nation has moved into a dangerous new era where the only constraints on presidential power are no longer constitutional but merely political.”