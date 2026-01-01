What Prodded This Man to Live Right

Herbert W. Armstrong knew the ‘very first need’ for every person who would grow in spiritual character.

“This is the work of the living Creator God. We are now very near the end of this present age. I will continue to give my all to the work of God up to the last breath,” Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in a co-worker letter in December 1985, one month before his death. “I hope you will all realize the seriousness of the time in which we live and that nothing is important any longer other than to be close to God and assured of a place in His very soon-coming Kingdom.”

The work of God was Mr. Armstrong’s top priority. Even as he lay on his deathbed, he urged his fellow laborers to continue in the fight. He feared that many would not.

In the years that followed his death, 95 percent of the members in God’s true Church departed from his example. They stopped publishing his books. They stopped proclaiming God’s message. They did not continue God’s work.

They did not walk in Mr. Armstrong’s steps.

And when they failed to continue doing God’s work, these Church members also stopped living righteously. The Church grew spiritually lethargic and entered the Laodicean era, marked by spiritual lukewarmness (Revelation 3:14-20).

Years earlier, Mr. Armstrong had warned: “In my 50 years’ intensive, rich, active experience since God changed my direction into His way, I have observed that the very first need of every Christian, who is to grow and develop this spiritual character, is to have his heart completely in the work of God, which the living Christ has called His servants to do, as His instruments!” (Plain Truth, January 1983).

Putting God’s work first in our lives gives us a proper spiritual orientation that prods us to grow and to live righteously. This was what motivated Jesus Christ, who said, “My meat is to do the will of him that sent me, and to finish his work” (John 4:34).

Mr. Armstrong’s autobiography provides a phenomenal example of this spiritual dynamic in action (request your free copy). Mr. Armstrong centered his whole life around living by every Word of God (Matthew 4:4), an ambition driven and motivated by wanting to do God’s work.

Whether Mr. Armstrong prophesied about the rising beast of Revelation 17, worked on beautifying the headquarters campus in Pasadena, California, or met with world leaders, he knew that the work he was doing was turning people to their heavenly Father, preparatory to Jesus Christ’s return (Malachi 4:5-6).

The work of God compelled Mr. Armstrong to abandon material possessions and other worldly idols. It inspired him to purify his heart and become a greater tool for God (1 John 3:3). It motivated him to live a more righteous life. What about you?

When Mr. Armstrong led the Worldwide Church of God, it was a thriving operation focused on reaching the world with God’s truth. After he died, his successors changed the Bible-based doctrines he taught and assumed a small-minded, insular focus. The great majority of people who came out of that church and tried to hold fast to some measure of those doctrines have no work to speak of. They are focused on themselves rather than on carrying out the work of God to this world.

The testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy (Revelation 19:10)—but Laodicean churches say, Prophesy not (Amos 2:12). As a result, the Laodicean era lacks a zeal for righteousness.

The only way to change this is by putting your whole heart into the one true work of God.

God’s Word warns emphatically that it is not enough to agree with what God’s messenger says. God condemns those who hear His words but don’t do them—meaning they don’t support the work and don’t purify their hearts. “And they come unto thee as the people cometh, and they sit before thee as my people, and they hear thy words, but they will not do them: for with their mouth they shew much love, but their heart goeth after their covetousness. And, lo, thou art unto them as a very lovely song of one that hath a pleasant voice, and can play well on an instrument: for they hear thy words, but they do them not” (Ezekiel 33:31-32).

Does this describe you? Do you agree with the teachings of Mr. Armstrong? Do you follow the Trumpet to hear that same prophetic message? At the same time, is your heart still wrapped up in the affairs of this world and your own lusts?

We are all sinners (1 John 1:8). The way to overcome sin and to grow spiritually is to give our all in supporting God’s work.

Are you examining your life for areas you could give more time to God in fasting, prayer and Bible study? Are you examining your budget to see how you could give more to God? Are you seeking the counsel of God’s ministers to see how you could serve the work of God more?

Whatever is holding you back, realize that time is running out. The longer you wait, the harder it will be to cut the ties to this world and commit yourself fully to God. For those who wait too long, it will take the Great Tribulation and unimaginable suffering to wake them up. Even then, half will not wake up but will lose their salvation (Matthew 25:1-13). But those who respond now are offered the greatest reward imaginable.

“God’s time has come to speed up His work with dynamic and tremendous power!” Mr. Armstrong wrote. “Time for completing the great mission of God in this dying world is fast running out on us!” (co-worker letter, Nov. 25, 1985).

The time to act is now. You may not get another chance.