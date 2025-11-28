D.C. Shooter Was an Afghan Evacuee

An Afghan immigrant brought to the United States during Joe Biden’s chaotic and humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan shot two members of the West Virginia National Guard on Wednesday, about two city blocks from the White House. Sarah Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries on Thanksgiving Day, while Andrew Wolfe is fighting for his life.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, worked in Afghanistan with the cia before coming to America as one of more than 190,000 Afghans resettled in Operation Allies Welcome and Enduring Welcome. President Trump responded to the murders, calling them an act of terror and pausing immigration from Third World countries.

This shooting, which occurred two blocks from the White House, shows how Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s illegal immigration schemes put the nation at risk.

In his 2021 article on the disastrous Afghanistan evacuation, “This Isn’t Incompetence, This is Treason,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

I believe Barack Obama intended Biden to take the flak for what has happened here. Joe Biden has talked about getting out of Afghanistan for years. He really believed it was best for America. And now this man is rashly carrying out this policy in the worst way possible, both to humiliate America and empower our enemies, heedless of all the horrifying evidence of what tragedy it is creating.

Obviously, the same sinister spirit motivated Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program. Some 190,000 unvetted Afghans were allowed into the nation, which is now paying for it, even on Thanksgiving Day, in blood.