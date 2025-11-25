Super Typhoons Twice Devastate Philippines—Are We Ignoring a Warning?

Manila, philippines—Two consecutive super typhoons, Tino and Uwan, wreaked havoc on the Philippine landmass in early November. The typhoons took hundreds of Filipino lives and displaced millions.

Tino and Uwan (international names Kalmaegi and Fung-Wong), which arrived in the Philippines a week apart, seemed to punish the country on all fronts. Tino devastated the southeastern seaboard of the Philippines, covering the two main islands of Visayas and Mindanao, which months ago had suffered an intense earthquake. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake had struck the Visayas archipelago, killing dozens and injuring hundreds. It was the strongest earthquake recorded in the administrative region and the deadliest earthquake in the Philippines since 2013.

Super Typhoon Uwan’s path took it toward the largest island of Luzon and caused the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration to raise the early warning system to the highest level: signal No. 5. When signal No. 5 is in effect, residents can expect “severe damage to houses made of light materials” and dangerous conditions for any people or animals caught outdoors.

Super typhoons Tino and Uwan have departed the Philippines, but they have affected millions of Filipinos.

On many accounts, the Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. The World Risk Index 2022 ranks the Philippines as the country most prone to disasters. Despite their vast experience with frequent disasters, Filipinos are left wondering why they are so hard hit by “climate change.” They are asking, Why natural disasters?

Man often turns to science for answers to these questions, but the Bible reveals the true cause of many of the world’s “natural” disasters. Our booklet Why ‘Natural’ Disasters? states:

The God of the Bible claims that He controls the weather and natural phenomena! He says He causes the sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. He sends the snow and ice as well as drought and heat. The author of Psalm 148 understood God’s power over the elements. He wrote in verse 8 about “Fire, and hail; snow, and vapour; stormy wind fulfilling his word.”

God is the orchestrator of the weather, and He uses it to fulfill His purpose. “Also by watering he wearieth the thick cloud: he scattereth his bright cloud: And it is turned round about by his counsels: that they may do whatsoever he commandeth them upon the face of the world in the earth. He causeth it to come, whether for correction, or for his land, or for mercy” (Job 37:11-13). God uses this power to bless nations that obey Him and curse those that disobey. Why ‘Natural’ Disasters? continues:

The God of the Bible is omnipotent. He wields the punitive sword of flood and mildew—and also that of drought (Deuteronomy 28:22; 11:17). Sometimes He uses both at the same time in order to heighten their corrective power …. God causes these weather disasters! In one region God sends a drought—in another region, floods—and it all happens right before harvest time. Almighty God tells us that the real cause of our upset natural conditions is sin—which is the breaking of His laws (see 1 John 3:4). God uses weather to correct and discipline His creation—to help us realize the error in our way!

God’s ultimate purpose is to bring mankind back to Him. Natural phenomena are one of many ways God corrects our sins and brings us back to Him in obedience. “Natural” disasters, such as the storms and flooding in the Philippines, are the result of our sins. If we become humbled and respond to His correction, then He will spare us and protect us from the destructive effects of super typhoons and earthquakes.

To understand more about why God uses disasters as correction and how we can be protected, request your free copy of Why ‘Natural’ Disasters?