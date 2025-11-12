Britain Stops Sharing Caribbean Intelligence With U.S.

Britain has taken the unprecedented step of cutting off the United States from its intelligence about the Caribbean region. Intel cooperation is the latest victim of the British government’s warped approach to international law and lack of common sense. It is sabotaging the nation—from within, from the top.

It has led to the country opening its gates to rampant migrant sexual assault in the name of the right to family life.

It has led to the nation handing over the Diego Garcia military base to a country in China’s back pocket, in the name of human rights.

Now the government objects to the U.S. military bombing drug traffickers and is backing that objection up with real-world measures that have real-world consequences. In America, someone dies from a drug overdose every 6 minutes. But the British government has cited a 1966 United Nations International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as the reason it will no longer share Caribbean-area information with the Americans, in case they use it to help stamp out the drug trade.

Unlike national law, international law lacks a clear hierarchy of courts to interpret and apply it. Even bodies like the International Criminal Court have limited jurisdiction and only as much power as individual nations allow. Yet Britain is increasingly choosing to subject national policy to overseas judges who, in many cases, are appointed by hostile regimes like the Chinese Communist Party.

This thinking has now driven yet another wedge between the British and the Americans, shortly after the BBC was exposed for interfering in the 2020 presidential election by deceptively editing Donald Trump’s January 6 speech.

Gerald Flurry warned about the danger in the divide between Britain and America during the Obama years:

The division developing between our nations is a deadly weakness. … People are creating and aggravating divisions within America and Britain—regarding race, class, politics and anything else they can think of. Now they are sowing divisions between these two nations. Splitting Britain and America apart from one another means that they cannot help each other. Threats in the world are increasing. Other nations are betraying and attacking America and Britain and Israel. Many Bible prophecies show these trends will intensify. In a world this hostile, Britain, America and the Jewish nation of Israel need to stick together and to turn toward God. But they are splitting from God and from each other. There will be no helper for Israel—not even from other modern Israelite nations.

President Trump and others have tried to repair this broken relationship, but radicals in both governments continue to drive them apart.