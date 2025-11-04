The bbc edited Donald Trump’s January 6 speech to make it sound like a call for violence, a dossier on bbc bias has revealed. Britain’s public broadcaster claims to be the gold standard of reliability in the era of fake news. But the report documents intentional misrepresentations designed by bbc leadership to interfere in the American election.

The clearest example involves a bbc Panorama broadcast a week before the 2024 election. It showed President Trump at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally, stating: “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be with you and we fight. We fight like h***, and if you don’t fight like h***, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.”

But everything after “I’ll be with you” was deceptively edited. It came from an entirely different context of the speech an hour later. bbc editors also deliberately excluded President Trump’s statement that “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

It was one of many examples of bias cataloged by Michael Prescott, who served as an external adviser to the bbc’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee. In “despair at inaction by the bbc executive when issues come to light,” he produced the dossier, which is currently circulating among government offices and was leaked to the Telegraph.

He noted that the Panorama episode portrayed the Proud Boys marching toward the Capitol, as if in response to Trump’s speech, when in fact they walked there before Trump had even spoken.

The program gave time to 10 Trump critics but only one supporter.

And the bbc aired no similar program on Kamala Harris’s background.

“If bbc journalists are to be allowed to edit video in order to make people ‘say’ things they never actually said, then what value are the corporation’s guidelines, why should the bbc be trusted, and where will this all end?” wrote Prescott.

This is just one example. The bbc also repeatedly lied, making statements like Donald Trump “wants people to shoot Liz Cheney in the face,” which they knew was untrue. In the days before the election, the network focused on one poll favorable to Harris and downplayed those favorable to Trump. They also hid the partisan nature of the judicial attacks on Trump ahead of the vote.

The bbc did massive damage to the entire world in the 1930s with its anti-Churchill bias. “Britain was facing its worst crisis ever, and this state-funded corporation rejected his strong warning about Germany,” wrote Mr. Flurry. “The bbc worked hard to stop his message to save the Western world!”

“Did the bbc repent of this monstrous crime against its own country and much of the world?” he asked. “No, it did not. Its reporting is even more biased and dangerous today!”

That bias manifests itself in the government broadcaster’s repeated demonization of Israel, its attacks on British heritage, and its attempt to keep Donald Trump out of office. Mr. Flurry warned:

The left-wing media’s goal is to change our people’s thinking. They are not trustworthy journalists. They want to rule—not inform. They are tyrants and terrorists of the intellect! … That means they give us very little context in their reporting. They give us their biased opinion and often fail to give us the whole story. They are lost in their own warped human reasoning. They are a danger even to themselves! They are also a grave danger to the many people who trust them.

British and American media elites have deceived people for decades, and they bear a great deal of responsibility for the catastrophic state of our nations. Read Mr. Flurry’s article “The Deadly Left-wing Media” for more.