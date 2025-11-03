Train Stabbing Rampage Stuns Britain

At first, passengers thought it was a Halloween prank. But the people running down the train carriage covered in blood weren’t in costumes: They’d been stabbed.

Anthony Williams allegedly began stabbing passengers at random on Saturday night as the London-bound train passed through Cambridgeshire. Over the course of 14 minutes, he slashed 11 people. Some passengers tried to barricade themselves in bathrooms and kitchens, while others heroically stepped in front of strangers to shield them.

Williams is a British passport holder with Caribbean roots; his rampage appears to be motivated by insanity rather than terrorism. “I said, ‘Please, please don’t,’” one victim said. “Then something changed in his eyes, and he said, ‘The devil’s not going to win.’”

“No drug turns people into crazed, violent beasts,” wrote Joel Hilliker after a series of vicious attacks in the U.S. “These are clearly crimes influenced—or perhaps even committed—by demons. That’s right. Most people laugh or scoff or ignore it. But there is a spiritual dimension to these macabre events. Demons are very real, and they are very active in the world today.”

But Britain is not asking why it is experiencing such horrific attacks. Instead, the government’s planned response is to:

Install more train station security cameras

Consult with the public on using facial recognition technology

Stop and search the public more often to find knives

Consider allowing civilians to buy pepper spray

Some called for airport-style security at all Britain’s train stations, but thankfully this has been ruled out.

Britain needs to look at why its society has become so spiritually sick. It’s a question Brad Macdonald addressed in his article “Solving Britain’s Knife Crime Crisis.”