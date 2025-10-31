Arctic Frost: ‘100 Times Worse Than Watergate’

Fresh details are emerging of a spying operation conducted by Joe Biden’s fbi against hundreds of prominent Republican individuals and entities. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) described Operation Arctic Frost as “100 times worse than Watergate.” This revelation further exposes America’s treasonous “deep state.” Yet the corporate media are ignoring the scandal.

After Special Counsel Jack Smith in 2023 filed charges concerning efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Biden’s fbi began conducting phone metadata checks on key Republican lawmakers.

Among them were senators Lindsey Graham, Bill Hagerty, Josh Hawley, Dan Sullivan, Tommy Tuberville, Ron Johnson, Cynthia Lummis and Marsha Blackburn, and Rep. Mike Kelly.

All told, the fbi used invasive means to gather data on some 430 Republican individuals and entities.

The New York Times is not reporting on this spying operation, but the Federalist is covering how Jack Smith issued 197 subpoenas in his attempt to stop Donald Trump’s reelection. These subpoenas asked for banking information from groups like the Save America PAC and the Trump Make America Great Again JFC in September 2022.

The fact that the Biden administration amassed enough power to target its critics like this is deeply concerning. National Security Agency whistleblower William Binney said the NSA was building a “turnkey” totalitarian state where all the parts are in place and awaiting the right people to turn the key.

It is miraculous that President Trump was reelected in such a corrupt, totalitarian environment. Yet God promised that He would save end-time America temporarily “by the hand of Jeroboam” (2 Kings 14:26-28). God wants the government corruption exposed so people have a chance to repent of the sins that allowed it to take root. The exposure of Operation Arctic Frost is doing just that.