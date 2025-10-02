The 27 heads of state and government of the EU met in Copenhagen yesterday. On the agenda were security for Europe, aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Given recent drone incursions over Denmark and East European countries, Denmark’s capital turned into a fortified city for the event. “I have never seen such security measures in Copenhagen before,” a Danish police officer told Bild. Tourists in Denmark had the rare sight of a German frigate and other antiaircraft systems supplied by nato. “Europe must be able to defend itself,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The Trumpet has long warned that fear of Russia will unify Europe militarily.