Bombshell: January 6 Protest Filled With Undercover FBI

The fbi secretly deployed 274 plainclothes agents to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, protests. We know this because Kash Patel provided the House Judiciary Committee an after-action report that was withheld from the public for four years.

For years, officials have denied the presence of any undercover fbi agents at the January 6 protest.

In December 2024, an 88-page report by the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General said, “We found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6.”

Yet after fbi asset James Ray Epps was filmed encouraging Donald Trump’s supporters to trespass on Capitol grounds, the outsized fbi presence adds weight to the idea that the fbi was trying to incite a riot rather than prevent one.

Who benefited? Two of President Trump’s advisers, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, had a plan to expose election fraud on Jan. 6, 2021, involving 100 congressional representatives presenting enough evidence of election fraud to convince Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the Electoral College votes from swing states. The violence caused Congress members involved in the plan to lose their nerve, thus helping Joe Biden obtain office.

Accusing men like Bannon and Navarro of stirring up violence at the Capitol makes no sense, as it was the violence that derailed their plan to expose the stolen election.

However, with 274 plainclothes agents on site, the Obama-led fbi would easily have the means to turn a peaceful protest against election fraud into a riot that shut down Congress.

This latest revelation bears out the truth in “Stolen Election, Fake Insurrection,” Chapter 8 of Gerald Flurry’s book America Under Attack. The exposure of the corruption in America’s government continues.