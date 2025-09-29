Trump: ‘Epidemic of Violence Must End, Immediately!’—but How?

Another appalling mass shooting yesterday: A man rammed a vehicle into a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and fired several rounds, killing four people and setting the building afire.

This came after a mass shooting the day before, when a gunman opened fire at a crowded waterfront bar from a boat in Southport, North Carolina, killing three.

After yesterday’s attack, President Trump wrote on Truth Social, “This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. … This epidemic of violence in our country must end, immediately!”

Agreed. After recent prominent killings—including the murders of Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk and attacks on ICE personnel—distress over such barbaric events and yearning for their end is well founded. The question is, how? The perpetrators of such horrific acts have diseased thinking that saturates society:

America’s founding has been vilified and its founders branded as racists. Thus, the belief that all men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, is no longer self-evident.

The Bible has been cast aside, including its laws about right conduct, its definition of good and evil, and its revelation about the sanctity of human life. We have replaced the weightier matters of biblical law—judgment, mercy, faith, love—with phony virtues of our own devising: tolerance, relativism, self-expression, self-fulfillment.

The family has been dismantled and the roles of father and mother redefined. Thus, the institution that should create stable, upright citizens is failing. Parents do not educate children; the state is expected to.

The God who created us and authored the moral laws we must obey has been rejected. Thus, we resist honorable authority, empower the villainous, forgo divine favor and protection, and make ourselves prey to demonic spiritual influences.

The epidemic of violence must end—but unless the true causes, decades in the making, are addressed, it will not. The Bible prophesies that, sadly, it will grow worse as America suffers the curses—both natural and divinely imposed—of disobedience to our Creator. Grasp the larger spiritual dimension at play, and see where this trend is leading, by reading the latter chapters of The United States and Britain in Prophecy.

Thankfully, God is enacting a plan to bring the epidemic of violence—not just in America but worldwide—to an end.